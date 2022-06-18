Buddy Kennedy Update: Gets first career hit in Diamondbacks win

Friday: Batting sixth as the designated hitter, went 1 for 3 with a single, a walk and a run scored in his major league debut, a 7-2 win over the Minnesota Twins. Kennedy flew out to left field in his first at-bat in the second inning, then drew a walk and scored in the fourth inning. His first career hit came in the sixth inning, a sharp single through the hole on the right side. He flew out in his final at-bat in the seventh inning.