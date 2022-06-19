Buddy Kennedy blasts grand slam for first career homer

Buddy Kennedy is having one heck of a weekend, his first in the majors.
The 2017 Millville High School graduate belted his first career homer — a grand slam — for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday afternoon in a 7-1 win over the Minnesota Twins in Phoenix.
Kennedy, who made his debut Friday, sent Caleb Thielbar's 3-0 fastball into the seats in left field to give Arizona a 7-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. The local broadcast then showed Kennedy's father, Bud, jumping up and down and celebrating the home run.
Kennedy greeted the crowd, which was chanting "Buddy," with a curtain call after the homer.
Kennedy, in an on-field interview after the game with his father by his side, said he got the green light to swing on the 3-0 count.
"I didn't even hear anything. I was so struck by everything that happened," Kennedy said.
Kennedy, a fifth-round draft pick in 2017, talked ahead of Friday's game about getting his first major league hit for his dad, who has been in Arizona all weekend with family and friends to see the 23-year-old play. Kennedy did just that with a single in his first game.
On Saturday, Kennedy got his first extra-base hit, a triple. He added to the list of firsts on Father's Day with the grand slam.
Fittingly, Kennedy recorded the final out at second base, fielding a high pop fly. After making the catch, he tossed the ball into the stands.
Kennedy was joined on the field by his family, girl friend and friends. He and his father were interviewed by the local broadcast. Before the questions were asked, Diamondbacks teammate Alek Thomas doused the father-son duo in water.
The pair then shared a heart-warming moment.
"All the time you were out on the baseball field and you sacrificed when all your friends were on the beach and everything and you're all over the country playing baseball," Bud said. "This is where it got you today. I'm very proud of you."
Kennedy's mom, Shannon, then presented her son with the home run ball the team was able to secure for him during the game.
Kennedy is hitting .300 (3 for 10) with a triple, a homer, three runs and four RBIs in three games. He has walked once and struck out twice. His on-base percentage is .400, his OPS 1.289.
The Diamondbacks will head to San Diego for a three-game series against the Padres starting 9:40 p.m. Monday. Yu Darvish (6-3, 3.35) is scheduled to start for the Padres.
PHOTOS: A look at local major and minor leaguers in 2022
Atlantic City High School graduate Brett Kennedy is pitching for the Portland Sea Dogs, the Boston's Double-A affiliate, after the Red Sox signed him May 24.
Atlantic City High School graduate Brett Kennedy is pitching for the Portland Sea Dogs, the Boston's Double-A affiliate, after the Red Sox signed him May 24.
Atlantic City High School graduate Brett Kennedy is pitching for the Portland Sea Dogs, the Boston's Double-A affiliate, after the Red Sox signed him May 24.
Barnegat High School graduate Jay Groome in action with the Portland Sea Dogs, the Double-A team for the Boston Red Sox. In seven games (six starts), Groome is 1-1 with a 3.45 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31¹/³ innings.
Barnegat High School graduate Jay Groome in action with the Portland Sea Dogs, the Double-A team for the Boston Red Sox. In seven games (six starts), Groome is 1-1 with a 3.45 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31¹/³ innings.
Barnegat High School graduate Jay Groome in action with the Portland Sea Dogs, the Double-A team of the Boston Red Sox. In seven games (six starts), Groome is 1-1 with a 3.45 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31¹/³ innings.
Groome
Holy Spirit High School graduate Mike Adams in action for the Double-A Reading Fightin Phils in May.
Holy Spirit High School graduate Mike Adams in action for the Double-A Reading Fightin Phils for whom he was 3-0 in eight appearances. Adams was called up to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday and made his debut Thursday, throwing a shutout inning in relief.
Holy Spirit High School graduate Mike Adams was 3-0 in eight appearances with the Double-A Reading Fightin Phis. Adams was called up to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday and made his debut Thursday, throwing a shutout inning in relief.
Holy Spirit High School graduate Mike Adams in action for the Double-A Reading Fightin Phils. Adams was called up to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.
Holy Spirit High School graduate Mike Adams in action for the Double-A Reading Fightin Phils. Adams was called up to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.
Arizona Diamondbacks second Buddy Kennedy takes a curtain call after hitting his first major league home run, a grand slam, against the Minnesota Twins during the sixth inning Sunday in Phoenix. Kennedy, a 2017 Millville High School graduate, made his major league debut Friday.
Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo (17) smiles as he celebrates a grand slam hit by Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy (45) against the Minnesota Twins during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Buddy Kennedy, left, celebrates his first career home run, a grand slam against the Minnesota Twins, with teammate Alek Thomas during the sixth inning Sunday in Phoenix. Kennedy, a 2017 Millville High School graduate, made his major league debut Friday.
Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Buddy Kennedy makes a catch on a pop fly hit by Minnesota Twins' Gio Urshela during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Arizona Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy steps in to bat against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Arizona Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy arrive at third with a triple as Minnesota Twins third baseman Gio Urshela waits for a late throw during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Buddy Kennedy talks to first base coach Dave McKay after hitting a single against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning Friday. The single was Kennedy’s first career hit. A summary of his first game is on
Sports, B3.
The ball that Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Buddy Kennedy hit for a single was the first hit of his major league career Friday. It’s sitting in a case marked with the date and pitcher the 2017 Millville High School graduate got the hit off of, with Chase Field as the backdrop.
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Buddy Kennedy during batting practice Saturday at Chase Field in Phoenix.
Buddy Kennedy, a 2017 Millville High School graduate, was hitting .254 (18 for 71) with four doubles, two homers, 12 runs, seven RBIs and seven walks in 19 games for the Reno Aces through Friday.
Buddy Kennedy crosses home plate as snow falls during a game last month.
In 44 games this season, Reno Aces third baseman Buddy Kennedy was hitting .306 (48 for 157) with eight doubles, three triples, three homers, 21 RBIs and 29 runs. The 2017 Millville High School grad was leading the Aces with 15 multi-hit games this season.
Through 44 games this season, Reno Aces third baseman Buddy Kennedy was hitting .306 (48 for 157) with eight doubles, three triples, three homers, 21 RBIs and 29 runs. The 2017 Millville High School grad was leading the Aces with 15 multi-hit games this season.
Cedar Rapids Kernels right-handed pitcher Sean Mooney made his last start Thursday, allowing three unearned runs and striking out four. The 2016 Ocean City High School graduate lowered his ERA to 1.69 and now has 21 strikeouts in four starts.
Cedar Rapids Kernels pitcher Sean Mooney, a 2016 Ocean City High School graduate from Somers Point, was 2-1 with a 1.67 ERA through eight games (seven starts) and 32¹/³ innings after last Sunday’s four-inning no-hit relief appearance.
Cedar Rapids Kernels right-handed pitcher Sean Mooney made his last start Thursday, allowing three unearned runs and striking out four. The 2016 Ocean City High School graduate lowered his ERA to 1.69 and now has 21 strikeouts in four starts.
Cedar Rapids Kernels right-handed pitcher Sean Mooney made his last start Thursday, allowing three unearned runs and striking out four. The 2016 Ocean City High School graduate lowered his ERA to 1.69 and now has 21 strikeouts in four starts.
Zach Warren, a 2014 St. Augustine Prep graduate from Vineland, had pitched 5²/³ shutout innings in five relief appearances for the Double-A Reading Fightin Phils through Thursday.
Zach Warren, a 2014 St. Augustine Prep graduate from Vineland, had pitched 5²/³ shutout innings in five relief appearances for the Double-A Reading Fightin Phils through Thursday.
Zach Warren, a 2014 St. Augustine Prep graduate from Vineland, had pitched 5²/³ shutout innings in five relief appearances for the Double-A Reading Fightin Phils through Thursday.
Zach Warren, a 2014 St. Augustine Prep graduate from Vineland, had pitched 5²/³ shutout innings in five relief appearances for the Double-A Reading Fightin Phils through Thursday.
Zach Warren, a 2014 St. Augustine Prep graduate from Vineland, had pitched 5²/³ shutout innings in five relief appearances for the Double-A Reading Fightin Phils through Thursday.
Los Angeles Angels center fielder and 2009 Millville High School graduate Mike Trout warms up Friday night against the Phillies in Philadelphia.
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout speaks during a news conference before a baseball game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout speaks during a news conference before a baseball game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout speaks during a news conference before a baseball game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout reacts after he was hit by a pitch during the ninth inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Yankees, Thursday, June 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) is tagged out at home by Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Angels' Brandon Marsh, right, puts a cowboy hat on Mike Trout after Trout ht a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) places a cowboy hat on the head of designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) after Ohtani hit a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, May 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout (27) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers (48) celebrates with Mike Trout (27) after throwing a no hitter against the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The Angels won 12-0. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Angels centerfielder Mike Trout watches his solo home run during the first inning of Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. It was the sixth homer of the season for Trout, who is hitting .344 in 19 games.
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout looks to the scoreboard after striking out swinging during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Mike Trout looks back during an at-bat against the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday. Trout began Friday leading the majors in on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS among qualified players.
Mike Trout watches one of his two home runs for the Angels against Baltimore on Saturday night.
Mike Trout celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting one of his two home runs against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.
Los Angeles Angels centerfielder Mike Trout reacts after being hit by a pitch in the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers on Sunday in Arlington, Texas.
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) runs the bases after hitting a homerun during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
A sign reading "Trout" is seen aside a butte overlooking the field as Mike Trout take the field during a March 28 game against the Athletics in Tempe, Arizona.
Minnesota Twins pitcher Cody Stashak throws during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians on May 15. He made his last appearance with the team on May 21.
Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers and relief pitcher Cody Stashak celebrate after their baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Twins won 9-2. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Cody Stashak throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Twins won 9-2. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Minnesota Twins pitcher Cody Stashak takes a moment after the Houston Astros scored their fifth run during the sixth inning of a baseball game that was suspended after three innings Wednesday due to severe weather, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Minneapolis.
Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Cody Stashak (61) throws from the mound during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, April 30, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Minnesota Twins pitcher Cody Stashak throws in relief of starter Bailey Ober in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Cody Stashak pitches for the Twins against the Red Sox during the eighth inning April 17 in Boston. It was the season debut for the Oakcrest High School alumnus.
