MLB

Buddy Kennedy blasts grand slam for first career homer

Twins Diamondbacks Baseball

Arizona Diamondbacks second Buddy Kennedy takes a curtain call after hitting his first major league home run, a grand slam, against the Minnesota Twins during the sixth inning Sunday in Phoenix. Kennedy, a 2017 Millville High School graduate, made his major league debut Friday.

 Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press

Buddy Kennedy is having one heck of a weekend, his first in the majors.

The 2017 Millville High School graduate belted his first career homer — a grand slam — for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday afternoon in a 7-1 win over the Minnesota Twins in Phoenix. 

Kennedy, who made his debut Friday, sent Caleb Thielbar's 3-0 fastball into the seats in left field to give Arizona a 7-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. The local broadcast then showed Kennedy's father, Bud, jumping up and down and celebrating the home run.

Kennedy greeted the crowd, which was chanting "Buddy," with a curtain call after the homer.

Kennedy, in an on-field interview after the game with his father by his side, said he got the green light to swing on the 3-0 count.

"I didn't even hear anything. I was so struck by everything that happened," Kennedy said.

Kennedy, a fifth-round draft pick in 2017, talked ahead of Friday's game about getting his first major league hit for his dad, who has been in Arizona all weekend with family and friends to see the 23-year-old play. Kennedy did just that with a single in his first game.

On Saturday, Kennedy got his first extra-base hit, a triple. He added to the list of firsts on Father's Day with the grand slam.

Fittingly, Kennedy recorded the final out at second base, fielding a high pop fly. After making the catch, he tossed the ball into the stands.

Kennedy was joined on the field by his family, girl friend and friends. He and his father were interviewed by the local broadcast. Before the questions were asked, Diamondbacks teammate Alek Thomas doused the father-son duo in water.

The pair then shared a heart-warming moment.

"All the time you were out on the baseball field and you sacrificed when all your friends were on the beach and everything and you're all over the country playing baseball," Bud said. "This is where it got you today. I'm very proud of you."

Kennedy's mom, Shannon, then presented her son with the home run ball the team was able to secure for him during the game.

Kennedy is hitting .300 (3 for 10) with a triple, a homer, three runs and four RBIs in three games. He has walked once and struck out twice. His on-base percentage is .400, his OPS 1.289.

The Diamondbacks will head to San Diego for a three-game series against the Padres starting 9:40 p.m. Monday. Yu Darvish (6-3, 3.35) is scheduled to start for the Padres.

Buddy Kennedy 2022 Diamondbacks

Kennedy

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

