Buddy Kennedy blasts grand slam for first career home run

Buddy Kennedy had one heck of a weekend, his first in the majors.

The 2017 Millville High School graduate belted his first career homer — a grand slam — for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday afternoon in a 7-1 win over the Minnesota Twins in Phoenix.

Kennedy, who made his MLB debut Friday, sent Caleb Thielbar’s 3-0 fastball into the seats in left field to give Arizona its 7-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. The local broadcast then showed Kennedy’s father, Bud, jumping up and down in the stands in celebration.

After making his way back into the Arizona dugout, Kennedy came back out to greet the crowd — which was chanting “Buddy!” — with a curtain call.

“I didn’t even hear anything. I was so struck by everything that happened,” Kennedy said of the chants.

In an on-field interview after the game with his father by his side, Kennedy said he thought he got the green light to swing on the 3-0 count. It turned out, according to MLB.com Diamondbacks reporter Steve Gilbert, that Kennedy thought the count was 2-0 and he didn’t look to see that he got a take sign from the third base coach.

Kennedy, a fifth-round draft pick in 2017, talked ahead of Friday’s game about getting his first major league hit for his dad, who was in Arizona all weekend with family and friends to see the 23-year-old play. Kennedy did just that with a single in his first game.

On Saturday, Kennedy got his first extra-base hit, a triple. He added to the list of firsts on Father’s Day with the grand slam.

Fittingly, Kennedy recorded the final out at second base, fielding a high pop fly. After making the catch, he tossed the ball into the stands.

Kennedy was joined on the field by his family, girlfriend, Claire Swift, and friends. He and his father were interviewed by the local broadcast. Before the questions were asked, teammate Alek Thomas doused the father-son duo with water.

The pair then shared a heart-warming moment.

“All the time you were out on the baseball field and you sacrificed when all your friends were on the beach and everything and you’re all over the country playing baseball,” Bud told his son on TV, “this is where it got you today. I’m very proud of you.”

Kennedy’s mom, Shannon, then presented her son with the home run ball the team was able to secure for him during the game.

Kennedy is hitting .300 (3 for 10) with a triple, a homer, three runs and four RBIs in three games. He has walked once and struck out twice. His on-base percentage is .400, his OPS 1.289.

The Diamondbacks will head to San Diego for a three-game series against the Padres starting at 9:40 p.m. Monday. Yu Darvish (6-3, 3.35) is scheduled to start for the Padres.

Oops!

The best swing of Kennedy's short big league career is one that wasn't supposed to happen.

Kennedy's grand slam came on a three-ball, no-strike count after forgetting to look at third base coach Tony Perezchica for the take sign.

“You better hit a grand slam if you're going to swing away,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo told reporters while grinning.

Kennedy said he got swept up in the emotion of his first big league at-bat with the bases loaded and more than 30,000 fans in the stands. He forgot the count and didn't even look at Perezchica. Turns out it was for the best: He turned on a high fastball and launched it into the left field seats.

Only when he returned to the dugout did he realize he might have messed up.

“It was 2-0, right?” Kennedy asked.

“No, it was 3-0," responded one of his teammates.

Oh.

“I take responsibility, that's my fault,” Kennedy said. “The moment got to me.”

Kennedy's grand slam came in just his ninth MLB at-bat and was his first big league homer. He took a hearty swing on the fastball from Thielbar and didn't miss, crushing a pitch that came off his bat at 105 mph.

“It's just a blur,” Kennedy said. “Running the bases, I felt like a little kid in Little League when you hit your first home run. Living the dream and enjoying it.”

NOTE: Kennedy wasn't the only Millville alum to homer Sunday. Mike Trout, the 2009 grad and three-time American League MVP, hit a two-run homer in the Los Angeles Angels' 4-0 win over the Seattle Mariners.

The Associated Press' David Brandt contributed to this report.

