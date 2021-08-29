Buddy Kennedy belts three more homers, has 17 on the year: Local minor leaguers update

Adams, 26, from Egg Harbor Township, was signed by the Phillies in January after he impressed scouts with his 98 mph fastball during a tryout. He is a co-owner of Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville.

RHP Joe Gatto (St. Augustine Prep), 26, was 2-2 with a 5.28 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 30²/³ innings (17 games) with the Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers). In 29 games this season between Double-A and Triple-A, he was 3-3 with a 3.67 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 49 innings.

Gatto, 26, a St. Augustine Prep graduate from Hammonton, was selected in the second round of the 2014 draft by the Los Angeles Angels and became a free agent last Nov. 2. On Dec. 3, he signed with the Rangers.

RHP Brett Kennedy (Atlantic City), 27, with the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres), was 1-5 with an 8.64 ERA in nine starts and 33¹/³ innings. In his most recent start Aug. 21, he allowed four runs in 5²/³ innings, striking out six.

Kennedy spent most of the season with the Chihuahuas before landing on the injured list June 5. In 12 games this season with three minor-league teams (three with the ACL Padres and one with the San Antonio Missions), he was 1-7 with a 7.47 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 47 innings.