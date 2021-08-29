 Skip to main content
Buddy Kennedy belts three more homers, has 17 on the year: Local minor leaguers update
Local minor leaguers

Buddy Kennedy belts three more homers, has 17 on the year: Local minor leaguers update

Buddy Kennedy belted three more home runs last week, continuing his vast improvement as a power hitter this season in the Arizona Diamondbacks system.

The 22-year-old third baseman and Millville High School graduate had hit 12 of his 17 home runs this season with the Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles in Texas. In 49 games with Amarillo through Thursday, he was batting .249 (43 for 173) with four doubles, a triple, 32 runs and 28 RBIs.

In 79 games this season between the High-A Hillsboro Hops and Amarillo, he was hitting .275 (78 for 284) with nine doubles, a triple, 47 runs and 48 RBIs. His 17 home runs so far this season are more than double his previous three seasons combined (11).

Through 282 minor-league games, he was hitting .281 with 53 doubles, 14 triples, 28 homers and 149 RBIs. Kennedy was chosen in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.

Here are updates on 11 other local players, with stats through Thursday:

Triple-ARHP Mike Adams (Holy Spirit), with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies), pitched two shutout innings in his latest outing Tuesday, allowing a walk and striking out one. In 17 appearances with Lehigh, Adams was 1-0 with a 1.17 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 23 innings. In 31 games this season between Single-A and Triple-A, Adams was 2-1 with a 3.21 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 33²/³ innings.

Adams, 26, from Egg Harbor Township, was signed by the Phillies in January after he impressed scouts with his 98 mph fastball during a tryout. He is a co-owner of Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville.

RHP Joe Gatto (St. Augustine Prep), 26, was 2-2 with a 5.28 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 30²/³ innings (17 games) with the Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers). In 29 games this season between Double-A and Triple-A, he was 3-3 with a 3.67 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 49 innings.

Gatto, 26, a St. Augustine Prep graduate from Hammonton, was selected in the second round of the 2014 draft by the Los Angeles Angels and became a free agent last Nov. 2. On Dec. 3, he signed with the Rangers.

RHP Brett Kennedy (Atlantic City), 27, with the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres), was 1-5 with an 8.64 ERA in nine starts and 33¹/³ innings. In his most recent start Aug. 21, he allowed four runs in 5²/³ innings, striking out six.

Kennedy spent most of the season with the Chihuahuas before landing on the injured list June 5. In 12 games this season with three minor-league teams (three with the ACL Padres and one with the San Antonio Missions), he was 1-7 with a 7.47 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 47 innings.

The Brigantine resident was selected in the 11th round of the 2015 draft by the Padres. He went 1-6 with a 6.75 ERA in six starts for the Padres in 2018.

RHP Cody Stashak (Oakcrest), 27, has been on the Minnesota Twins’ 60-day injured list since June 25 with a left back disc injury. He is with the St. Paul Saints.

Stashak has pitched 2¹/³ shutout innings with three strikeouts in two stints this season with St. Paul. With the Twins, he has a 6.89 ERA in 15 appearances this year. He’s allowed 12 runs on 16 hits and 10 walks in 15²/³ innings. He struck out 26.

The Mays Landing resident was selected in the 13th round of the 2015 draft.

Double-ARHP Denny Brady (Buena Regional), 24, has been on the 7-day injured list with the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Los Angeles Angels) since June 22.

Through five starts, Brady was 0-1 with a 7.04 ERA and 23 strikeouts. He’d made 48 minor-league career appearances (28 starts) with a 4.39 ERA and 180 strikeouts in 160 innings. The Vineland resident was selected in the seventh round of the 2017 draft by the Angels.

LHP Zach Warren (St. Augustine), 25, with the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies), was 1-2 with a 2.50 ERA in 32 appearances, striking out 62 in 39²/³ innings. In 34 games this season, including two with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, he had a 4.39 ERA in 41 innings with 64 strikeouts.

In 129 minor-league games over four seasons, Warren was 5-10 with a 3.07 ERA and 284 strikeouts in 190²/³ innings. He was picked in the 14th round of the 2017 draft by the Phillies.

Single-A (High)LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat), 22, with the Greenville Drive (Boston Red Sox), was 2-8 with a 5.35 ERA in 17 starts (75²/³ innings).

In 35 career minor-league starts, he was 5-17 with a 5.27 ERA and 188 strikeouts in 141²/³ innings. The Barnegat resident was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Red Sox in 2016.

Single-A (Low)RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 23, with the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (Minnesota Twins), allowed two runs, one earned, and struck out 10 in four innings in his latest start Thursday. In 10 games this season (nine starts), Mooney’s first in the minors, he was 0-1 with a 1.24 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 29 innings.

The Somers Point resident was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft by the Twins. He didn’t pitch in 2019 as he recovered from Tommy John surgery after a season-ending injury at St. John’s University. There was no minor-league season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He made his pro debut May 6.

Rookie LeagueLHP Daniel Nunan (Ocean City), with the ACL Angels, an Arizona Complex League affiliate of Los Angeles, was 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA in six appearances covering 9¹/³ innings. He hadn’t pitched since Aug. 17. The 21-year-old from Egg Harbor Township was selected in the 12th round of the 2018 draft.

LHP Jake McKenna (Ocean City) is with the FCL Phillies, a Florida Complex League affiliate of Philadelphia. In six games (one start), McKenna has allowed 10 runs in six innings with 12 strikeouts. The 19-year-old from Cape May Court House signed a minor-league deal in June 2020.

RHP Chase Petty (Mainland Regional), 18, taken 26th overall by the Minnesota Twins in the MLB draft on July 11, has not made his professional debut.

