Bryson Stott gets a taste of big league adversity and doesn't blink

PHILADELPHIA – Bryson Stott’s heart started thumping during the pregame introductions before the Phillies season-opener Friday afternoon.

“That’s kind of when everything hit me that I was really here,” the rookie third baseman said.

Stott hadn’t seen anything yet.

The seventh inning gave him a dose of big-league reality. The way Stott reacted showed why the Phillies promoted him to the majors in the first place.

Stott went 2 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI double in his Major League debut as the Phillies beat the Oakland Athletics 9-5.

His offense was impressive, but it was in the field where Stott was tested.

After an uneventful first six innings, he found himself in the middle of the things in the top of the seventh.

Some awkward ground balls found him, and Stott made a pair of poor throws to first base as the A’s scored four runs in the inning.

On the first, Stott charged a grounder, gloved it at the edge of the infield grass and threw on the run. The runner reached because first baseman Rhys Hoskins couldn't come up with the low throw. Hoskins was give the error, but it could have easily gone to Stott

On the second, Stott's charged another grounder, fielded it bare-handed and threw up the first-base line, allowing a run to score. This time he was given an error.

The miscues didn’t appear to rattle him.

Stott came back in the top of the eighth inning and turned a pair of ground balls into routine outs. The plays weren’t that difficult but Stott handled them flawlessly in a circumstance where it was not hard to envision his defensive woes mushrooming.

“To kind of mess that one up and allow a run there and then to be able to come right back and get those two in a row,” Stott said. "that was awesome. My mentality was 'the next one.' Keep everything under wraps and get back to it. Trust myself. I know I can make those plays."

Just for good measure, the left-handed Stott knocked in a run with an RBI double of left-handed Oakland reliever Kirby Snead in the bottom of the eighth.

The Phillies selected Stott with their No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft. The Phillies first-round draft choices have been disappointing to say the least the past few seasons.

Alec Bohm (2018) comes off a disappointing 2021 where he batted .247.

Adam Haseley (2017) and Cornelius Randolph (2015) are no longer in the Phillies organization. Center fielder Mickey Moniak made the opening day roster but is currently on the injured list with a broken right hand and is expected to be out four to six weeks. Regardless, he has so far failed to live up to being the overall No. 1 pick in 2016.

The Phillies hope Stott is the start of a new trend.

Even with a pair of poor throws, Stott played an athletic third base Friday, looking smooth fielding ground balls. He grew up a shortstop and is expected to play third, short and even some second base with the Phillies.

But what stood about most about Stott on Friday was his mental toughness and ability to bounce back from adversity.

“That’s him,” said Bryce Harper, who like Stott was raised in Las Vegas and is good friends with the rookie. “He just goes out there, doesn’t really let anything faze him. It just goes to show that he’s ready to be here and he’s excited to be here.”

Harper wasn’t the only member of the Phillies organization impressed with Stott on Friday. Manager Joe Girardi greeted the rookie with one word after he returned to the dugout in the middle of the eighth inning.

“Outstanding” Girardi said.

