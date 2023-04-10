PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies had played just nine games before Monday, but something needed to change.

Philadelphia started the day with 30 runs scored; only the Miami Marlins (27) had fewer.

So, manager Rob Thomson made a move.

Bryson Stott was promoted from the bottom and middle of the batting order to leadoff.

The Phillies then went out and roughed up Miami Marlins ace and reigning National Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara for 10 hits and nine runs in four-plus innings en route to a 15-3 win before 28,642 fans at Citizens Bank Park.

Philadelphia finished with 20 hits. Alec Bohm was 3 for 4 with a home run and six RBIs. Nick Castellanos was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Starting pitcher Matt Strahm allowed four hits and struck out six in five scoreless innings for the win.

“We knew it was Sandy on the mound,” Stott said. "It kind of always goes (quietly) the first time through (the batting order). We get our feet underneath us and start to put together better at-bats. We got to him early this time rather (than) in the eighth or ninth inning.”

Stott, however, had the game's pivotal at-bat. It came in the third inning with the Phillies up 1-0, two outs and nobody on base.

Stott faced a 2-2 count. Alcantara was one strike away from it being a very different game. But Stott singled off a changeup, stole second and scored on Trea Turner’s bloop single. The route was on. The Phillies scored three more runs that inning before chasing Alcantara with four more in the fifth.

“I’m just trying to swing at my pitches,” Stott said. “I’m trying not to chase as much, just swinging at the right ones.”

Stott had hit mostly sixth and eighth this season. His move to leadoff meant that Turner and Kyle Schwarber each dropped a spot to second and third, respectively.

The top of the Phillies' order had been struggling. Turner and Schwarber were 1 for 14 with seven strikeouts the previous two games. On Monday, the duo was 5 for 7 with six runs scored.

Meanwhile, Stott has hit in every game this season for a career-high 10-game hitting streak. He finished Monday with a slash line of .415/.429/.488.

Before Monday, Stott had batted leadoff in five games in his career, hitting .333 (8 for 24) with a .360 on-base percentage.

“I'm just seeing Bryson's at-bats and saying, 'OK, he's getting on base. He's doing what Bryson can do.' So let's put him at the top,” Thomson said before the game. “I've always thought he kind of fits the mold of a leadoff guy. Because he sees a lot of pitches. He knows the strike zone. He uses the field and gets on base.”

Stott is not only getting on base, he’s being aggressive once there, with two stolen bases already. Stott stole a dozen bases last season but didn’t get his second until June 26.

Rhys Hoskins: "I'll pour myself into this team like I always have." PHILADELPHIA — Rhys Hoskins heard the pop in his left knee as he tried to field a ground bal…

“That’s just something we like to do to as a team,” Stott said. "Put pressure on the defense and make them play catch and throw it and play catch again. If you have a reason for being aggressive, it’s all good with (Thomson and base running coach Paco Figueroa). As long as there’s a reason you’re doing something, it’s good to be aggressive.”

The Phillies (4-6) have won three of their last four games. They will host the Marlins 6:40 p.m. Tuesday in the second game of this three-game series.

Stott said he found out Sunday night he would bat leadoff Monday.

Thomson said before Monday's win that the change didn’t mean that Stott was going to hit leadoff Tuesday. Afterwards, Thomson wouldn’t tip his hand either.

Managers take a risk when they change the lineup. Baseball players are creatures of habit. Most don’t like to be juggled up and down the order, but Monday’s move was the best type of change — minimal but with a maximum result.

“It’s more of an everyday thing,” Turner said. “Hitting first, fifth, sixth, whatever. Bouncing around (the lineup) is a little more different than sliding everybody down one to move somebody up to the top.”

Tuesday’s lineup should be released about four hours before first pitch. After 20 hits and 15 runs, the first name should be Stott.

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Chisholm Jr. cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .231 Cooper dh 4 0 3 1 1 1 .368 Arraez 2b 2 0 2 0 1 0 .500 a-Hampson ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Soler rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .189 1-Sánchez pr-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .133 De La Cruz lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .375 Segura 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .171 Stallings c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .071 Berti ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .212 Totals 35 3 9 2 4 7

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Stott 2b 6 1 2 0 0 1 .415 Turner ss 4 3 3 1 0 0 .349 Sosa ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Schwarber lf 3 3 2 0 1 1 .195 Pache lf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .222 Castellanos dh 5 3 3 3 0 1 .278 Bohm 3b 5 2 3 6 0 1 .351 Marsh cf 5 1 3 3 0 0 .385 Cave rf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .190 Clemens 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Stubbs c 4 1 1 0 1 1 .222 Totals 44 15 20 15 2 6

Miami 000 000 300_3 9 0 Philadelphia 005 044 11x_15 20 0

a-lined out for Arraez in the 7th.

1-ran for Soler in the 7th.

LOB_Miami 10, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Castellanos (7), Marsh 2 (4), Schwarber (2), Cave (1). HR_Gurriel (1), off Moore; Cave (1), off Alcantara; Bohm (3), off Smeltzer; Marsh (2), off Smeltzer. RBIs_Gurriel (1), Cooper (8), Cave (2), Turner (3), Castellanos 3 (6), Bohm 6 (11), Marsh 3 (7), Pache (1). SB_Stott (2), Turner (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Soler, De La Cruz 3); Philadelphia 5 (Cave 2, Bohm, Stott 2). RISP_Miami 2 for 8; Philadelphia 9 for 19.

Runners moved up_Soler, Cave. GIDP_Soler.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Bohm, Stott, Clemens).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alcantara, L, 1-1 4 10 9 9 1 4 77 5.79 Smeltzer 4 10 6 5 1 2 68 11.25

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Strahm, W, 1-0 5 4 0 0 1 6 59 0.00 Moore 1 1-3 1 3 3 3 0 33 20.25 Vasquez 2 2-3 4 0 0 0 1 43 1.23

Inherited runners-scored_Smeltzer 2-2, Vasquez 2-2. HBP_Vasquez (Soler). WP_Vasquez. PB_Stallings (1).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, James Hoye; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:29. A_28,642 (42,901).