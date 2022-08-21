Bryce Harper to take big step in injury comeback this week; Find out the NL MVP's plan

PHILADELPHIA - Bryce Harper will take a big step toward a return to the Phillies this week,

The reigning National League MVP will probably begin a rehabilitation assignment with the triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Harper has been out since June 25 with a fractured left thumb that happened when San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell hit him with a fastball. Harper boasted a slash line of .318/.385/.599 when he was injured.

The past week Harper progressed to taking batting practice on the field.

“The more I hit, the more I kind of use it, it’s getting better,” Harper said Sunday morning before the Phillies hosted the New York Mets. “I think we’re happy where we’re at right now. We’ll just progress as we see fit.”

Harper estimated that he’s about 85-90 percent.

“Our biggest thing is that the mobility isn’t there,” he said. “I think the strength is there. As we progress, it’s going to get better and better.”

Harper said he did not know how many rehabilitation games he would need to feel ready to rejoin the Phillies.

“I think it’s going to be touch and feel,” he said. “I’m not really sure how’s it going to feel after I make contact. BP (batting practice), (pitching) machine, it all feels good, but you just never know until you get in a game."

Harper said when he returns to the Phillies he wants to be an every-day player and not take any days off.

“I’m going to be very smart with it and come back when I see fit,” he said. “When my hand is feeling better and I can help this team every day. I’m going to come back at full strength playing like I know how.”

The Phillies have played well without Harper with a 28-19 record since he was hurt. But Harper’s absence is beginning to wear on the team. Philadelphia began Sunday having scored two runs or less in seven of its previous 10 games.

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said last week Sept. 1 was a realistic date for a Harper return. The Phillies are off Sept. 1, but begin a three-game series in San Francisco against the Giants on Sept. 2.

“It’s always a goal to have in mind where you want to be and what you want to do,” Harper said. “But like I said we don’t know until I play. We can all talk about when and where but we just don’t know until I play.”