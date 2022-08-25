Bryce Harper to return to Phillies on Friday

PHILADELPHIA - Sixty-two days after he fractured his left thumb when he was hit by a 97 mph fastball, Bryce Harper will return to the Phillies' lineup.

The reigning National League MVP will be activated from the injured list and play Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park. His return comes after he went 5 for 8 with two home runs, two doubles and two walks in two rehabilitation games with the triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“One, you get a great hitter back,” interim manager Rob Thomson said of Harper's return Thursday. “But he’s also healthy. That’s really important to us. To get another batter in that lineup. … Everyone knows how great a hitter he was.”

Thomson said he spoke with Harper on Wednesday night and Thursday.

“He said he felt great,” Thomson said. “Timing is down, and he felt really comfortable in the box. His body was sore just in general, so it was like fifth day in spring training. Which is understandable given he’s been out two months.”

Thomson asked Harper on Thursday if he was ready to play. Harper said he was still sore.

“We told him to take a day and come here to work out,” Thomson said, “and we’ll activate him tomorrow.”

Harper’s injury happened June 25 when San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell hit him with a pitch. Some fans and media speculated Harper would be out until mid to late September. Harper underwent surgery in June to repair his thumb. He had the pins from that surgery removed Aug. 1.

“He’s a quick healer,” Thomson said. “Some guys are like that.”

Harper, who has actually been dealing with two injuries will return as a full-time designated hitter.

Harper has not played right field since April 16 because of a small tear in the ulnar-collateral ligament in his right elbow that prevents him throwing. The elbow pain, however, did not prevent Harper from swinging a bat and being the designated hitter.

Harper’s return should be a boost for the Phillies, who went 31-20 since he broke his thumb. The Phillies (69-55) began Thursday two games ahead of the San Diego Padres for the NL’s second wild-card spot and at 3.5 games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers for the final wild-card berth.

Harper boasted a slash line of .318/.385/.599 when he was injured. Just his presence alone will enhance the Phillies' lineup.

“They (opposing pitchers) know where he’s at all the time,” Thomson said. “So the guys in front of them tend to get more strikes and better pitches.”