Bryce Harper to likely return as only a designated hitter

PHILADELPHIA — When Bryce Harper returns to the Phillies' lineup, it sounds as if it will be as a full-time designated hitter.

“I’ll take that,” manager Rob Thomson said before the Phillies hosted the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.

Harper is dealing with two injuries.

The reigning National League MVP has not played right field since April 16 because a small tear in the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow prevents him throwing.

The elbow pain did not prevent Harper from swinging a bat and being the designated hitter. But he has been out since June 25 with a broken left thumb that happened when the San Diego Padres' Blake Snell hit him with a 97 mph fastball.

Right now, the focus seems to be on the thumb. Thomson said Harper has experienced stiffness in his arm.

“We’re cutting back on the throwing program,” Thomson said. “We’re re-evaluating on a day-to-day basis. We’re going to back off for a minute and concentrate on the hitting.”

Thomson said there is no timetable for Harper to begin a rehabilitation assignment. Harper said last week he expected a “September-ish” return to the lineup.

Harper underwent surgery to have his thumb repaired in June. He had the pins from that surgery removed Aug. 1. Thomson said Harper is currently hitting off a tee.

“There is some flexibility (in his thumb),” Thomson said. “But he needs to get more flexibility before we’re comfortable with him seeing pitching.”

Harper boasts a slash line of .318/.385/.599. His return would obviously give the Phillies a boost. Philadelphia (60-48) began Tuesday in possession of the first of the NL’s three wild-card playoff spots.

Thomson said he remains confident Harper will return this season.

“No doubt about it,” the manager said.