Bryce Harper to have surgery, and that's not the Phillies' only injury issue

PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies will be without Bryce Harper and his broken thumb for the foreseeable future, although the team said Tuesday the outfielder plans to play again this season.

Meanwhile, another injury that could also alter the Phillies' season surfaced Tuesday.

Manager Rob Thomson announced Tuesday afternoon that Harper would undergo surgery on his fractured left thumb Wednesday. Thomson did not give any details on where the surgery would happen. The manager said Harper would address the situation by the end of the week.

"He does plan to play (this season),” Thomson said. “It (the surgery) is tough, but it’s probably the best thing for him. If he’s able to come back, which we plan on, then that’s good news.”

In other not-so-good news, the Phillies placed starting pitcher Zach Eflin on the 15-day injured list with a bruised right knee.

The Phillies were set to host the Atlanta Braves in the opener of a three-game series Tuesday night. Philadelphia began Tuesday 39-35, eight games back of the first-place New York Mets in the National League East and three games back of the second-place Braves.

How the Phillies deal with the injuries to Harper and Eflin will go a long way toward determining whether they make the postseason for the first time since 2011.

Harper, the reigning NL MVP, had again been one of baseball’s best hitters this season. He was batting .318 with 15 home runs and 48 RBIs. He broke his thumb Saturday night when he was hit by a 97 mph fastball from the San Diego Padres' Blake Snell.

The Phillies are built to slug their way to success with or without Harper. They beat the Padres 8-5 Sunday. It’s conceivable that Philadelphia hitters J.T. Realmuto, Nick Castellanos, Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm, who have all underperformed so far this season, could make up for Harper’s lost production.

Eflin’s injury is just as problematic as Harper's because the Phillies lack starting pitching depth. Thomson said Bailey Falter will take Eflin’s place in the rotation beginning Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals. Falter is 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA in seven appearances, including three starts, this season.

Eflin, who is 3-5 with a 4.37 ERA this season, has a history of knee problems. He underwent season-ending surgery last September to repair a torn patellar tendon in the same knee that is troubling him now. He also underwent surgery on both of his knees in 2015.

Eflin has struggled in his last three starts (6.92 ERA). He said Tuesday in the clubhouse that the current bruise is under his right knee pad. He was scheduled to meet with doctors later Tuesday.

“I just need to take five or seven days off and let it calm down before getting back out and feeling 100%,” Eflin said. "(Pitching) every fifth day right now is just bringing it back.”

Eflin said an MRI showed no serious damage.

"It felt different this time,” Eflin said when asked to compare this injury to his past knee troubles. “I felt there was nothing wrong structurally with my knee. It was just pain, and something was going on that I haven’t felt before. It was encouraging to get the results from the imaging.”

Neither Eflin nor Thomson could not pinpoint an exact timetable for Eflin’s return.

“I’m pretty optimistic,” Eflin said, “that taking a couple of days off and missing a start or two will clean it right up.”

Reserve outfielder Oscar Mercado, whom the Phillies claimed off waivers from the Cleveland Guardians on Monday, takes Eflin’s place on the roster. Thomson said for now he sees Mercado mostly as a late-inning defensive replacement or pinch-runner.

The injuries to Harper and Eflin would seem to make the Phillies prime candidates to make a trade before the Aug. 2 deadline.

But for now, it’s the players on the current roster who must make up the difference.

"Guys want to pick up the slack,” Thomson said. ‘You can’t fill (Harper’s) role. If everybody chips in a little bit more, next man up type of mentality.”

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.