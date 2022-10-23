Bryce Harper sends Phillies to first World Series since 2009

PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper signed a $330 million contract four years ago.
Harper produced one of the best moments in Phillies history Sunday afternoon.
His two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning propelled Philadelphia to a 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres and the eighth World Series trip in franchise history. The Phillies won the National league Championship Series 4-1.
Philadelphia trailed 3-2 as the eighth inning began.
J.T. Realmuto led off the inning with a single. The left-handed Harper stepped to the plate. The Padres had left-handed closer Josh Hader warming up in the bullpen. San Diego manager Bob Melvin inexplicably left Hader there and allowed right-hander Robert Suarez to face Harper.
Harper lined a 98 mph 2-2 sinker placed right over the plate 382 feet into the left field stands.
The 45,485 fans, who had grown a bit quiet since San Diego took a one-run lead in the seventh, roared.
Harper watched the blast, took a few steps and pretended to rip off his jersey like he’s Superman.
Before the home run, the Phillies appeared to be a victim of the weather.
The Phillies began Sunday with a chance to advance to their eighth World Series in their 118-year history.
Fans filled Citizens Bank Park on a chilly, gray day. A gusty wind blew a cross the outfield, making it difficult to hit a home run to right field. A light rain began to fall in the middle innings. It was at its peak in the seventh.
That inning began with the Phillies up 2-1 thanks to a two-run Rhys Hoskins home run in the bottom of the third.
Phillies reliever Seranthony Dominguez entered the game after starting pitcher Zack Wheeler gave up a leadoff single to Jake Cronenworth.
It was immediately evident the conditions bothered Dominguez. His first pitch — a changeup — sailed high and wide.
Dominguez gave up an RBI double to Josh Bell to tie the score.
Dominguez recovered to strike the next two hitters out, but things unraveled against Trent Grisham. He threw a pair of wild pitches to allow pinch runner Jose Azocar to move third and eventually scored to give San Diego a 3-2 lead.
But an inning later, Harper proved not even Mother Nature can stop the 2022 Phillies.
The Phillies still needed three outs.
Veteran reliever David Robertson started the ninth inning but walked two batters with one out.
Manager Rob Thomson went to the mound and out of the bullpen came Ranger Suarez, the Game 3 starter.
Suarez got the two outs the Phillies needed, the final one a soft fly ball to right fielder Nick Castellanos.
The Phillies are back in the World Series for the first time since 2009.
GALLERY: Phillies beat Padres in Game 5, headed to World Series
Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies celebrate with the trophy after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5 against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper celebrates with the trophy after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5 against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper celebrates with the trophy after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5 against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper celebrates with the trophy after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5 against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura celebrates with the trophy after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5 against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins celebrates his two-run home run during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber steals second past San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins hits a two-run home run during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto celebrates his home run during the fourth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto watches his home run during the fourth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto watches his home run during the fourth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto hits a home run during the fourth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto rounds the bases after a home run off Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler during the fourth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto celebrates his home run during the fourth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto hits a home run during the fourth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler throws during the sixth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler celebrates the end of the top of the sixth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Fans watch as Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler throws during the sixth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto tags San Diego Padres' Juan Soto during the sixth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler tip his cap as he leaves the game during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
San Diego Padres' Josh Bell celebrates his RBI-double during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
San Diego Padres' Josh Bell watches his RBI-double during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
San Diego Padres' Josh Bell celebrates his RBI-double during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
San Diego Padres' Josh Bell hits a RBI-double during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez throws during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
San Diego Padres' Jose Azocar scores past Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez on a wild pitch during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
San Diego Padres' Jose Azocar scores past Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez on a wild pitch during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
The grounds crew works the field during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish leaves the game during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryson Stott celebrates a double during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado throws during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
San Diego Padres relief pitcher Robert Suarez throws during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado celebrates the end of the top of the eighth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado throws during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper rounds the bases after a two-run home run during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper watches his two-run home run during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper hits a two-run home run during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper rounds the bases after a two-run home run during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper celebrates after a two-run home run with J.T. Realmuto during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper rounds the bases after a two-run home run during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez celebrates the final out of Philadelphia's 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday. The starting pitcher got the last two outs for the save, sending the Phillies to their first World Series appearance since 2009.
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez celebrates their win against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez celebrates their win against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez celebrates their win against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies celebrate their win against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez and catcher J.T. Realmuto celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez and catcher J.T. Realmuto celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez celebrates after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez celebrates after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez celebrates after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez celebrates after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5 against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
The Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
The Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
The Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
The Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
The Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez and catcher J.T. Realmuto celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez and catcher J.T. Realmuto celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez and catcher J.T. Realmuto celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
