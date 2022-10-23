Bryce Harper sends Phillies to first World Series since 2009

PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper signed a $330 million contract four years ago.

Give him a raise.

Harper produced one of the best moments in Phillies history Sunday afternoon.

His two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning propelled Philadelphia to a 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres and the eighth World Series trip in franchise history. The Phillies won the National league Championship Series 4-1.

Philadelphia trailed 3-2 as the eighth inning began.

J.T. Realmuto led off the inning with a single. The left-handed Harper stepped to the plate. The Padres had left-handed closer Josh Hader warming up in the bullpen. San Diego manager Bob Melvin inexplicably left Hader there and allowed right-hander Robert Suarez to face Harper.

Harper lined a 98 mph 2-2 sinker placed right over the plate 382 feet into the left field stands.

The 45,485 fans, who had grown a bit quiet since San Diego took a one-run lead in the seventh, roared.

Harper watched the blast, took a few steps and pretended to rip off his jersey like he’s Superman.

He just might be.

Before the home run, the Phillies appeared to be a victim of the weather.

The Phillies began Sunday with a chance to advance to their eighth World Series in their 118-year history.

Fans filled Citizens Bank Park on a chilly, gray day. A gusty wind blew a cross the outfield, making it difficult to hit a home run to right field. A light rain began to fall in the middle innings. It was at its peak in the seventh.

That inning began with the Phillies up 2-1 thanks to a two-run Rhys Hoskins home run in the bottom of the third.

Phillies reliever Seranthony Dominguez entered the game after starting pitcher Zack Wheeler gave up a leadoff single to Jake Cronenworth.

It was immediately evident the conditions bothered Dominguez. His first pitch — a changeup — sailed high and wide.

Dominguez gave up an RBI double to Josh Bell to tie the score.

Dominguez recovered to strike the next two hitters out, but things unraveled against Trent Grisham. He threw a pair of wild pitches to allow pinch runner Jose Azocar to move third and eventually scored to give San Diego a 3-2 lead.

But an inning later, Harper proved not even Mother Nature can stop the 2022 Phillies.

The Phillies still needed three outs.

Veteran reliever David Robertson started the ninth inning but walked two batters with one out.

Manager Rob Thomson went to the mound and out of the bullpen came Ranger Suarez, the Game 3 starter.

Suarez got the two outs the Phillies needed, the final one a soft fly ball to right fielder Nick Castellanos.

The Phillies are back in the World Series for the first time since 2009.