It may have been presumed, but now it has been confirmed: When Bryce Harper is cleared to play defense, he will be a first baseman.

Manager Rob Thomson said as much Saturday when asked if the Phillies believe Harper will play the outfield this season. Harper is seven months removed from an elbow ligament reconstruction.

"We're hoping, yeah," Thomson said. "We're hoping. But first base will be the first (position)."

Harper has worked at first base with infield coach Bobby Dickerson nearly every day for the last two months. In late April, he began a throwing program in which he has played catch with head athletic trainer Paul Buchheit, initially from 60 feet and extending last week to 120 feet.

The Phillies are being careful about not rushing Harper's throwing progression and risking a rupture of his new elbow ligament. But getting him back at a position would free up the DH spot for Kyle Schwarber, ranked as the worst defender in baseball by defensive runs saved, and increase the team's flexibility at the trade deadline.

It makes sense, then, that Harper would come back initially as a first baseman. Playing first base involves making throws that are typically shorter and less frequent than in the outfield. The Phillies also have had a revolving door at first base since Rhys Hoskins' season-ending knee injury in spring training.

There isn't a timeline for when Harper may be ready to occupy a defensive position. Harper said he isn't sure if he will have to see his surgeon, Neal ElAttrache, again in Los Angeles, although he doesn't think an in-person appointment will be necessary.

Thomson said last week that Harper won't play defense until after the All-Star break. Harper seems to agree with that assessment.

"I'm not even close to being there right now," he said. "We threw 120 (feet Tuesday) for the first time, so I mean, it feels good coming out. But I just don't think we're there right now."

But Harper has surpassed projections before. He made it back as a DH only five months after surgery, marking the fastest recorded return from a procedure that typically requires at least seven or eight months for non-pitchers.

Is it possible that Harper could play first base next month to give the Phillies time to evaluate his viability at the new position before the Aug. 1 trade deadline?

"I don't know," Thomson said. "He's made me a liar so many times because he's such a quick healer. I don't know."

No, Ser

When the Phillies placed reliever Seranthony Domínguez on the injured list last weekend, they were hopeful he would return after the minimum 15-day term.

"That's probably going to be backed up," Thomson said.

Domínguez, who has a strained muscle in his left side, has not yet resumed playing catch. Asked when he may be cleared to do so, Domínguez said, "I don't know. I can't tell you."

In 32 appearances, Domínguez has a 4.33 ERA, 28 strikeouts, and 11 walks in 27 innings. Yunior Marte has mostly taken over Domínguez's role as a right-hander in high-leverage, late-game situations.

London calling

Want tickets for the Phillies' two-game series against the Mets in London next year?

Check back in a few months.

MLB hasn't announced ticket information, but if this weekend's showcase between the Cubs and Cardinals at London Stadium is an indication, tickets didn't go on sale until last December.

Notes

The Phillies presented Mets reliever David Robertson with his 2022 National League championship ring in a pregame ceremony on the field Saturday. Robertson posted a 2.70 ERA for the Phillies after being acquired at the trade deadline and got the save in Game 1 of the World Series in Houston. ... Through Friday, 2022 first-round pick Justin Crawford had a 12-game hitting streak for low-A Clearwater. The 19-year-old center fielder was batting .345/.398/.460 with 31 steals in 35 attempts.