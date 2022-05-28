Bryce Harper: "Nobody feels bad for us." Phillies in danger of falling more than 10 back of Mets

NEW YORK – Summer unofficially begins Monday with Memorial Day.

On Sunday night, the Phillies face a must-win game.

It’s either that or leave New York more than 10 games back of the first-place Mets in the National League East.

The Mets took a 9.5-game lead on the Phillies with an 8-2 win before 37,455 fans at Citi Field on Saturday night. The final game of the three-game series begins at 7:08 p.m. Sunday. Philadelphia meets the San Francisco Giants in the first of a six-game homestand Memorial Day.

“We just have to keep going,” outfielder Bryce Harper said. “Nobody feels bad for us. We can’t feel bad for ourselves.”

It might be an overreaction to say a game before Memorial Day is a must win but being 10-plus games out of first place is a both a symbolic and very-real hurdle to overcome.

Since 2000, the Phillies have only been double-digit games out of first place at Memorial Day twice - in 2000 an 2017. They won 65 games in 2000 and 66 in 2017. Unlike those rebuilding teams, the 2022 Phillies were built to make the playoffs.

“I hate when people say it’s early,” Harper said. “I don’t like that because you have to play. It’s not early because (the Mets) are playing the way they are.”

Both Harper and manager Joe Girardi described Sunday’s game as huge.

Saturday’s defeat left the Phillies (21-26) with a 2-4 record on this pivotal seven-game road trip that began last week with four games against the Atlanta Braves. Philadelphia begins Sunday 3-7 in its last 10 games. They are a season-worst five games under .500.

“It’s a plethora of things,” Girardi said. “At times, we haven’t pitched well. At times, we haven’t hit well. At times, our defense has let us down. It’s not one thing in particular. It’s different things.”

Saturday’s defeat was another in what seems to be a never-ending string of exasperating losses.

The Phillies actually led 2-1 heading to the bottom of the fourth on J.T. Realmuto’s two-run single. The catcher has shown signs of breaking out of a season-long slump with a 7 for 15 road trip.

That would have been a nice narrative for Philadelphia to ride into Memorial Day.

Instead, starting pitcher Zach Eflin gave the lead right back. He allowed a Jeff McNeil three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth and two-run Francisco Lindor Triple in the fifth. Lindor’s triple fell between center field Odubel Herrera and left fielder Kyle Schwarber. The ball appeared to be catchable.

“I have to look at it close,” Girardi said of the play. “I think they both probably had an opportunity, but I have to look at it closer.”

Eflin gave up seven earned runs in six innings. He has a 10.45 ERA in two starts against New York this season.

“I was just battling my command the whole game (Saturday),” Eflin said. “A lot of sinkers were leaking. They scored quick runs too. The same thing happened last outing where they just got timely hits. I have to be better in those situations and make my pitches and stuff but I really felt like I was fighting myself the whole day.”

The Phillies begin Sunday 3-8 against the Mets this season. After Sunday night, the two teams will not meet again until Aug. 12.

“We have to play better against the Mets,” Girardi said. “They’ve scored a lot of runs off us. They’ve pitched pretty well. We’ve had some opportunities where we haven’t cashed in. We just have to be better.”

And quickly.

