Bryce Harper: :"It's for every single fan that's here now and that isn't here." Harper HR sends Phillies to World Series

PHILADELPHIA — Belief met opportunity for the 2022 Phillies on Sunday afternoon.

When the moment came, the superstar was at the plate.

“The stars sometimes don’t hit,” manager Rob Thomson said. "He hit.”

Yes, he did.

Bryce Harper’s two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth propelled the Phillies to the National League pennant and the eighth World Series appearance in the franchise’s 118-year history.

Harper watched the blast, took a few steps and pretended to rip off his jersey like he’s Superman.

He just might be.

“I just looked at my dugout … it's for all of them,” Harper said. “It's for this whole team. It's for this whole organization. It's for every single fan that's here now and that isn't here. It's for all of them no matter where you came from, who you are, you've got Phils on your chest, you're family.”

The Phillies beat the San Diego Padres 4-3 in Game 5 to win the best-of-seven NL Championship Series 4-1. Harper, who batted .400 (8 for 20) with two home runs and five RBIs in the series, was named the NLCS MVP.

“Resilient, we're a resilient bunch,” first baseman Rhys Hoskins said. “We don't quit. We have a manager and leader that pours belief into us. We‘ve always believed. We just had to get here.”

That belief was tested Sunday. Philadelphia trailed 3-2 as the eighth inning began.

J.T. Realmuto led off with a single. The left-handed Harper turned to Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long and said, "Let’s give them something to remember.”

The Padres had left-handed closer Josh Hader, who had four postseason saves and at one point struck out eight straight hitters during the playoffs, warming up in the bullpen. That’s where he stayed as San Diego manager Bob Melvin inexplicably allowed right-hander Robert Suarez to face Harper.

“He wasn't even ready at that point,” Melvin said of Hader. “At that point in time, I had confidence in Suarez.”

Six pitches later, Harper produced one of the greatest moments in Phillies history.

He lined a 98.9 mph, 2-2 sinker 382 feet into the left field stands.

“Pure chaos,” first baseman Rhys Hoskins said of the Phillies' dugout.

“I thought the roof was going to come off the dugout,” manager Rob Thomson said.

Before Harper’s blast, the Phillies appeared to be a victim of the weather.

The fans filled Citizens Bank Park on a chilly, gray day. A gusty wind blew a cross the outfield, making it difficult to hit a home run to right field. A light rain began to fall in the middle innings. It peaked in the seventh.

That inning began with the Phillies up 2-1 thanks to a two-run Rhys Hoskins home run in the bottom of the third.

Phillies reliever Seranthony Dominguez entered the game after Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler gave up a leadoff single to Jake Cronenworth.

It was immediately evident the conditions bothered Dominguez. His first pitch — a changeup — sailed high and wide.

Dominguez gave up an RBI double to Josh Bell to tie the score.

Dominguez recovered to strike the next two hitters out, but things unraveled against Trent Grisham. He threw a pair of wild pitches to allow pinch runner Jose Azocar to move to third and eventually score to give San Diego a 3-2 lead.

But an inning later, Harper proved not even Mother Nature can stop the 2022 Phillies.

“He’s just physically and mentally tough,” Thomson said, “and he wants to win as bad as anybody else in the world. When the moment hits, he doesn’t get caught up in it.”

The Phillies still needed three outs.

Veteran reliever David Robertson started the inning but walked two batters with one out. Thomson went to the mound and out of the bullpen came Ranger Suarez, the Game 3 starter. Suarez had closed some games last year. He felt calm with no butterflies.

Suarez got the two outs the Phillies needed, the final one on a soft fly ball to right fielder Nick Catellanos.

“Sometimes you go with your gut,” Thomson said of turning to Suarez in that moment.

The World Series starts Friday in the ballpark of the American League champion. It will be the Phillies' first World Series appearance since they lost to the New York Yankees in 2009. Philadelphia has won two World Series in franchise history — 1980 and 2008.

This trip through the postseason was unexpected. The Phillies were the sixth and final NL team to qualify for the playoffs. Philadelphia hadn’t made the playoffs since 2011. The Phillies were 22-29 when president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski fired Joe Giradi and named bench coach Thomson the interim manager. The Phillies removed the interim tag and extended Thomson through 2024 earlier this month.

The biggest break for the Phillies just might have been the NL adopting the DH rule this season. Harper suffered an elbow injury that has prevented him from playing the field since April.

A season of unpredictable results culminated with the Phillies on a stage at second base celebrating the NL pennant, while the fans roared.

Thomson joked that so many good things have happened to him and the Phillies that he looks twice before crossing the street for fear a bus might hit him to even up the score.

“It’s pretty unbelievable,” Thomson said. “All the winning, all the good stuff that’s happened. This club has really meshed. They’re in love with each other. They really are. They care so much about each other.”

Harper’s been at the center of it all. He signed a $330 million contract four years ago.

Might be time for a raise.