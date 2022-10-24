Bryce Harper: :"It's for every single fan that's here now and that isn't here." Harper HR sends Phillies to World Series

PHILADELPHIA — Belief met opportunity for the 2022 Phillies on Sunday afternoon.
When the moment came, the superstar was at the plate.
“The stars sometimes don’t hit,” manager Rob Thomson said. "He hit.”
Bryce Harper’s two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth propelled the Phillies to the National League pennant and the eighth World Series appearance in the franchise’s 118-year history.
Harper watched the blast, took a few steps and pretended to rip off his jersey like he’s Superman.
“I just looked at my dugout … it's for all of them,” Harper said. “It's for this whole team. It's for this whole organization. It's for every single fan that's here now and that isn't here. It's for all of them no matter where you came from, who you are, you've got Phils on your chest, you're family.”
The Phillies beat the San Diego Padres 4-3 in Game 5 to win the best-of-seven NL Championship Series 4-1. Harper, who batted .400 (8 for 20) with two home runs and five RBIs in the series, was named the NLCS MVP.
“Resilient, we're a resilient bunch,” first baseman Rhys Hoskins said. “We don't quit. We have a manager and leader that pours belief into us. We‘ve always believed. We just had to get here.”
That belief was tested Sunday. Philadelphia trailed 3-2 as the eighth inning began.
J.T. Realmuto led off with a single. The left-handed Harper turned to Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long and said, "Let’s give them something to remember.”
The Padres had left-handed closer Josh Hader, who had four postseason saves and at one point struck out eight straight hitters during the playoffs, warming up in the bullpen. That’s where he stayed as San Diego manager Bob Melvin inexplicably allowed right-hander Robert Suarez to face Harper.
“He wasn't even ready at that point,” Melvin said of Hader. “At that point in time, I had confidence in Suarez.”
Six pitches later, Harper produced one of the greatest moments in Phillies history.
He lined a 98.9 mph, 2-2 sinker 382 feet into the left field stands.
“Pure chaos,” first baseman Rhys Hoskins said of the Phillies' dugout.
“I thought the roof was going to come off the dugout,” manager Rob Thomson said.
Before Harper’s blast, the Phillies appeared to be a victim of the weather.
The fans filled Citizens Bank Park on a chilly, gray day. A gusty wind blew a cross the outfield, making it difficult to hit a home run to right field. A light rain began to fall in the middle innings. It peaked in the seventh.
That inning began with the Phillies up 2-1 thanks to a two-run Rhys Hoskins home run in the bottom of the third.
Phillies reliever Seranthony Dominguez entered the game after Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler gave up a leadoff single to Jake Cronenworth.
It was immediately evident the conditions bothered Dominguez. His first pitch — a changeup — sailed high and wide.
Dominguez gave up an RBI double to Josh Bell to tie the score.
Dominguez recovered to strike the next two hitters out, but things unraveled against Trent Grisham. He threw a pair of wild pitches to allow pinch runner Jose Azocar to move to third and eventually score to give San Diego a 3-2 lead.
But an inning later, Harper proved not even Mother Nature can stop the 2022 Phillies.
“He’s just physically and mentally tough,” Thomson said, “and he wants to win as bad as anybody else in the world. When the moment hits, he doesn’t get caught up in it.”
The Phillies still needed three outs.
Veteran reliever David Robertson started the inning but walked two batters with one out. Thomson went to the mound and out of the bullpen came Ranger Suarez, the Game 3 starter. Suarez had closed some games last year. He felt calm with no butterflies.
Suarez got the two outs the Phillies needed, the final one on a soft fly ball to right fielder Nick Catellanos.
“Sometimes you go with your gut,” Thomson said of turning to Suarez in that moment.
The World Series starts Friday in the ballpark of the American League champion. It will be the Phillies' first World Series appearance since they lost to the New York Yankees in 2009. Philadelphia has won two World Series in franchise history — 1980 and 2008.
This trip through the postseason was unexpected. The Phillies were the sixth and final NL team to qualify for the playoffs. Philadelphia hadn’t made the playoffs since 2011. The Phillies were 22-29 when president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski fired Joe Giradi and named bench coach Thomson the interim manager. The Phillies removed the interim tag and extended Thomson through 2024 earlier this month.
The biggest break for the Phillies just might have been the NL adopting the DH rule this season. Harper suffered an elbow injury that has prevented him from playing the field since April.
A season of unpredictable results culminated with the Phillies on a stage at second base celebrating the NL pennant, while the fans roared.
Thomson joked that so many good things have happened to him and the Phillies that he looks twice before crossing the street for fear a bus might hit him to even up the score.
“It’s pretty unbelievable,” Thomson said. “All the winning, all the good stuff that’s happened. This club has really meshed. They’re in love with each other. They really are. They care so much about each other.”
Harper’s been at the center of it all. He signed a $330 million contract four years ago.
Might be time for a raise.
GALLERY: Phillies beat Padres in Game 5, headed to World Series
Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies celebrate with the trophy after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5 against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Bryce Harper celebrates with the Warren C. Giles Trophy after the Phillies beat the San Diego Padres 4-3 to win the National League Championship Series in Philadelphia on Sunday.
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper celebrates with the trophy after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5 against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper celebrates with the trophy after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5 against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura celebrates with the trophy after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5 against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins celebrates his two-run home run during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber steals second past San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins hits a two-run home run during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto celebrates his home run during the fourth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto watches his home run during the fourth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto watches his home run during the fourth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto hits a home run during the fourth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto rounds the bases after a home run off Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler during the fourth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto celebrates his home run during the fourth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto hits a home run during the fourth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler throws during the sixth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler celebrates the end of the top of the sixth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Fans watch as Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler throws during the sixth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto tags San Diego Padres' Juan Soto during the sixth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler tip his cap as he leaves the game during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
San Diego Padres' Josh Bell celebrates his RBI-double during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
San Diego Padres' Josh Bell watches his RBI-double during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
San Diego Padres' Josh Bell celebrates his RBI-double during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
San Diego Padres' Josh Bell hits a RBI-double during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez throws during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
San Diego Padres' Jose Azocar scores past Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez on a wild pitch during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
San Diego Padres' Jose Azocar scores past Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez on a wild pitch during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
The grounds crew works the field during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish leaves the game during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryson Stott celebrates a double during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado throws during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
San Diego Padres relief pitcher Robert Suarez throws during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado celebrates the end of the top of the eighth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado throws during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper rounds the bases after a two-run home run during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper watches his two-run home run during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper hits a two-run home run during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper rounds the bases after a two-run home run during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper celebrates after a two-run home run with J.T. Realmuto during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper rounds the bases after a two-run home run during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez celebrates the final out of Philadelphia's 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday. The starting pitcher got the last two outs for the save, sending the Phillies to their first World Series appearance since 2009.
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez celebrates their win against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez celebrates their win against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez celebrates their win against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies celebrate their win against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez and catcher J.T. Realmuto celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez and catcher J.T. Realmuto celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez celebrates after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez celebrates after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez celebrates after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez celebrates after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5 against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
The Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
The Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
The Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
The Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
The Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez and catcher J.T. Realmuto celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez and catcher J.T. Realmuto celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez and catcher J.T. Realmuto celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Members of the grounds crew cover the field before Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Members of the grounds crew cover the field before Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola warms up during batting practice before Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez plays with a flying disc before Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Members of the grounds crew roll up the rain tarp prior to Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura stands for the national anthem before Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott stands for the national anthem before Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Fans cheer before Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler throws during the first inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler throws during the first inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto fouls a ball off his foot during the first inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins reacts for a foul ball during the first inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Fans cheer during the first inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish throws during the first inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish throws during the first inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper hits a single off San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish during the second inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins celebrates his two-run home run during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins celebrates his two-run home run during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins celebrates his two-run home run during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins celebrates his two-run home run during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins celebrates his two-run home run during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins celebrates his two-run home run during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins celebrates his two-run home run during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins celebrates his two-run home run during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins hits a two-run home run during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins celebrates his two-run home run during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins celebrates his two-run home run with Kyle Schwarber during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber steals second past San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber steals second past San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
The Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5 against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies celebrate with the trophy after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5 against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies celebrate with the trophy after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5 against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5 against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5 against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
The Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5 against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm celebrates in the locker room after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5 against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos celebrates in the locker room after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5 against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
