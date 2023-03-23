Phillies fans were left scratching their heads Thursday morning.
ESPN released its ranking of the top-100 big league players. It had Bryce Harper at No. 58.
That seems low, considering Harper won the National League MVP Award in 2021 with a 1.044 OPS. He also led the Phillies to last season’s World Series with six postseason home runs and was the MVP of the National League Championship Series.
Harper underwent Tommy John surgery in the offseason and will begin the season on the 15-day disabled list. ESPN said it based on the list on who would be the best players in 2023. ESPN said Harper’s ranking was determined on the assumption he would be out for at least half the season. Recent reports out of spring training have been optimistic he could return sooner than that.
Harper is ranked just behind New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil at 57 and Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson at 53.
People are also reading…
Angels pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani was No. 1 on the list. Mike Trout, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was No. 2.
Other Phillies on the list were Trea Turner (8); J.T. Realmuto (21); Aaron Nola (26); Zack Wheeler (33); and Kyle Schwarber (81).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.