Phillies fans were left scratching their heads Thursday morning.

ESPN released its ranking of the top-100 big league players. It had Bryce Harper at No. 58.

That seems low, considering Harper won the National League MVP Award in 2021 with a 1.044 OPS. He also led the Phillies to last season’s World Series with six postseason home runs and was the MVP of the National League Championship Series.

Harper underwent Tommy John surgery in the offseason and will begin the season on the 15-day disabled list. ESPN said it based on the list on who would be the best players in 2023. ESPN said Harper’s ranking was determined on the assumption he would be out for at least half the season. Recent reports out of spring training have been optimistic he could return sooner than that.

Harper is ranked just behind New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil at 57 and Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson at 53.

Angels pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani was No. 1 on the list. Mike Trout, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was No. 2.

Other Phillies on the list were Trea Turner (8); J.T. Realmuto (21); Aaron Nola (26); Zack Wheeler (33); and Kyle Schwarber (81).