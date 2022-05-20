Bryce Harper is out again; The Phillies lose again

PHILADELPHIA – The Phillies couldn’t make it any clearer.

They miss reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper.

Playing without Harper for the fifth straight game, the Phillies lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-1 before 30,025 fans at Citizens Bank Park on Friday night. Six Dodgers pitchers combined to hold Philadelphia to seven hits. Philadelphia (18-21) trails the first-place New York Mets (26-14) by 7.5 games in the National League East.

Los Angeles closer Craig Kimbrel struck out Odubel Herrera swinging with two runners on for the final out.

"We're one swing of the bat away," Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber said. "That's a very positive thing to look at. It sucks. You want to win the game, but you have to be able to take the positives, especially in the first game of the series."

Harper has been out of the lineup since receiving a PRP injection to hopefully improve a sore elbow that will prevent him from playing the outfield until late July at the earliest.

The Phillies are 1-4 without him. They were shutout in two of those defeats. The Phillies went 21-straight innings without a scoring run before J.T. Realmuto ended that streak with an RBI double in the bottom of the ninth Friday. Philadelphia has scored four runs in the last 36 innings.

With the addition of free-agents Schwarber and Nick Castellanos, this is a team that should be able to survive a short-term Harper absence.

One of the most frustrating parts of Friday’s defeat came in the bottom of the fifth with the Dodgers up 3-0. Schwarber led off with a line drive double to centerfield.

The next three hitters failed to drive him in.

Realmuto struck out.

Johan Carmargo bounced out to shortstop.

Herrera struck out.

The fans booed.

The frustration increased three innings later when Alec Bohm stepped to the plate with two outs and two runners on. He lined a 1-2 slider from Dodgers reliever Evan Phillips to right field. The ball left Bohm’s bat at 96.6 mph. The expected batting average, according to baseballsavant.com, was .730.

Instead, Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts glided a few steps to his left and caught it. Bohm took off his helmet and tossed it to the first base coach. The fans groaned and then many of them headed to the exits.

Realmuto has been one of the biggest culprits for the Phillies lack of offense. He's 2 for 15 on the current home stand. The catcher said he hopes to build on his ninth-inning double.

"You're always looking for that at-bat that clicks for you," he said. "I've been going through way too many swing thoughts. That at-bat I got up there and tried to slow everything down and feel natural in the batter's box, not think about mechanics. Hopefully that's my (aha) moment where I figure it out and get headed in the right direction."

Harper's impact on the lineup is undeniable. He boasts a batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage slash line of .305/.361/.634. The Phillies were 4-0 in the four games before Harper left the lineup. Harper was 9 for 15 with three home runs, seven RBIs and six runs scored in those contests.

Manager Joe Girardi said he did not know if Harper would return to the lineup for Saturday's 6:05 p.m. game against Los Angeles.

The Phillies remain convinced they are one swing away from better days with or without Harper in the lineup.

"We can all do really good things up at the plate," Schwarber said. "Keep going. That's baseball. It's the cliché catch phrase. There's going to be times we're going to be rolling. They're are going to be times we have a really good week, and they're going to be times we have a really bad week. We want to limit those bad weeks. Things will turn."

