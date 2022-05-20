Bryce Harper is out again; The Phillies get shutout again

PHILADELPHIA – The Phillies couldn’t make it any clearer.

They miss reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper.

Playing without Harper for the fifth straight game, the Phillies lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-1 before 30,025 fans at Citizens Bank Park on Friday night. Six Dodgers pitchers combined to hold Philadelphia to seven hits.

Los Angeles closer Craig Kimbrel struck out Odubel Herrera swinging with two runners on for the final out.

Harper has been out of the lineup since receiving a PRP injection to hopefully improve a sore elbow that will prevent him from playing the outfield until late July at the earliest.

The Phillies are 1-4 without him. They were shutout in two of those defeats. The Phillies had gone 21-straight innings without a scoring run before J.T. Realmuto ended that streak with an RBI double in the bottom of the ninth Friday. Philadelphia has scored four runs in the last 36 innings.

With the addition of free-agent sluggers Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos, this is a team that should be able to survive a short-term Harper absence.

One of the most frustrating parts of Friday’s defeat came in the bottom of the fifth with the Dodgers up 3-0. Schwarber led off with a line drive double to centerfield.

The next three hitters failed to drive him in.

Realmuto struck out.

Johan Carmargo bounced out to shortstop.

Herrera struck out.

The fans booed.

The frustration increased three innings later when Alec Bohm stepped to the plate with two outs and two runners on. He lined a 1-2 slider from Dodgers reliever Evan Phillips to right field. The ball left Bohm’s bat at 96.6 mph. The expected batting average, according to baseballsavant.com, was .730.

Instead, Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts glided a few steps to his left and caught it. Bohm took off his helmet and tossed it to the first base coach. The fans groaned and then many of them headed to the exits.

Harper boasts a batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage slash line of .305/.361/.634.

The Phillies were 4-0 in the four games before Harper left the lineup. Harper was 9 for 15 with three home runs, seven RBIs and six runs scored in those contests.

Philadelphia (18-21) trails the first-place New York Mets (26-14) by 7.5 games in the National League East.

Check back for more on this story

