Bryce Harper introduces some teammates to Broad Street

PHILADEPHIA – The Phillies are 2-0.

Now, all some of them need to know is where Broad Street is.

Philadelphia honored Bryce Harper for his MVP seasons before Saturday’s 4-2 win over the Oakland Athletics.

Harper ended his speech by telling the crowd, “Let's have a great year. Let’s go have a party on Broad Street.”

The sold-out crowd of 41,662 fans at Citizens Bank Park roared their approval.

Some of Harper’s newer teammates loved the speech but didn’t get the Broad Street reference. For any other newcomers to Philadelphia sports, it’s the street where the championship parades are held.

Board Street’s location was the topic of good-natured postgame conversations between some of the Phillies and reporters.

“He must have said the right thing,” Saturday’s winning pitcher Kyle Gibson said. “I have no idea where that street is.”

Reporters than asked slugger Nick Castellanos where Board Street is.

“I don’t but apparently all the fans do,” he said with a laugh.

If Gibson continues to pitch like he did Saturday (10 strikeouts and no runs allowed in seven innings) and Castellanos continues to hit like he did in the win (two-run home run), they will have no problem getting directions.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.