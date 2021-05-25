Bryce Harper heads to injured list with forearm contusion

Apparently, Bryce Harper is injured after all.

The Phillies on Tuesday put the right fielder on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Sunday with a left forearm contusion. Philadelphia reactivated outfielder Roman Quinn off the injured list to take Harper’s spot.

Harper, who was 2 for his last 25 with 13 strikeouts, did not play Sunday or Monday. Manager Joe Girardi said he was just giving Harper days off. Girardi said Tuesday he was coy about Harper’s situation because he did not want to put the Phillies at a competitive disadvantage.

“There’s a distinct advantage if I tell you a guy’s wrist is hurt to the other manager,” Girardi said. “The idea here is to win games. I understand (the media) wants to know. I’m sorry I had to do that, but we’re trying to win games.”

Girardi described the injury as being in the wrist/forearm area. It dates to when Harper was hit by a pitch in an April 28 game against the St. Louis Cardinals. The ball ricocheted off Harper’s face and hit his wrist.

“He got a bruise, and then he got a pocket of swelling,” Girardi said. “He got some inflammation in there, and it just kind of creeped back up. I can’t tell you why, but it, and we have to deal with it.”