Bryce Harper crushing idea that RBIs are a crucial stat for MVP contenders

PHILADELPHIA — It was another one of those days for Bryce Harper. The Phillies needed a win Thursday to avert a sweep, and their primest of prime-time players did as he's done all season. Reached base three times ... scored two runs ... crushed a 421-foot laser into the center-field seats ... and walked away with one lonely RBI.

Within the context of the game, the first three accomplishments were the ones that mattered. The Phillies picked up a 2-1 win over the best team in the National League, the Dodgers, and kept themselves at the top of the division. Their star right fielder provided the offense.

Within the context of the National League MVP race, though, it's that fourth qualification that might end up mattering most. See, MVP voters love them some ribbies, and Harper is on pace to finish with about 68 of them, which would be the lowest total for any MVP hitter since Ichiro Suzuki in 2001, and the lowest for any middle-of-the-order hitter since God knows when. His two-out, solo home run in the first inning Thursday gave him 46 for the season, the same number as Alec Bohm, whose OPS is a cool 226 points lower than Harper's. It was Harper's 19th solo home run of the season. He has 21 total.