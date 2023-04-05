NEW YORK - Bryce Harper continues to make progress in his return from offseason Tommy John surgery.
Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Wednesday that Harper took regular batting practice on the field before the Phillies played the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night. Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long threw the batting practice.
Harper still has several hurdles to clear to return.
Thomson said the next step would be high velocity hitting in the batting cage followed by live batting practice and then minor league rehabilitation games.
Thomson said one of the biggest obstacles Harper is facing is doctors have yet to clear him to slide.
“He feels great,” Thomson said. “It’s not hitting we’re concerned about. It’s sliding. If he slides head first, he could rupture it and then we’re back to square one.”
