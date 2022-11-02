Bryce Harper belts first of Phillies’ five home runs in 7-0 rout for 2-1 World Series lead

PHILADELPHIA -- A few memorable October and November swings can change a baseball player’s legacy forever.

Bryce Harper finds himself in the middle of one of those life-altering stretches right now.

As a result, the Phillies are halfway to the third World Series title in franchise history.

Harper hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to propel the Phillies to a 7-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series before 45,712 fans at Citizens Bank Park. Philadelphia leads the best-of-seven series 2-1.

Harper is going to let history take care of itself.

"I'm just so focused on winning," he said. "I'm not focused on anything else beside that."

Harper led the way, and Alec Bohm, Brandon Marsh, Rhys Hoskins and Kyle Schwarber later hit home runs of their own. Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. became the first pitcher in World Series history to give up five home runs in a game.

"Bryce being able to punch first for us got (the crowd) involved very quickly," Hoskins said, "and it just didn't stop."

Astros manager Dusty Baker called the Phillies’ power performance mind-boggling. McCullers has allowed just 57 home runs in 718 2/3 regular-season career innings. The Phillies hit him so hard Tuesday there was speculation McCullers was tipping his pitches.

After his home run, Harper called Bohm over from the on-deck circle and whispered something to him. Bohm hit a home run in his next at-bat.

What did Harper say?

"Nothing," Bohm said with a smile.

Did what Harper say help Bohm?

"Maybe," Bohm said with another smile.

Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos did give some insight into the Phillies’ plan against McCullers.

"I'll just say our analytics team is very good at picking up tendencies," Castellanos said. "All the information we get as a team on not just their starters but on their bullpen guys has been a huge help."

Starting pitcher Ranger Suarez made the most of the support. He allowed just three hits in five scoreless innings.

Fans jammed into the ballpark on a clear, unseasonably warm night to watch Game 3. It was the first World Series game played in Philadelphia since Nov. 2, 2009, when the Phillies beat the New York Yankees 8-6 in Game 5.

On Tuesday, the fans reacted to every pitch. They chanted “Cheater!” at Houston leadoff hitter Jose Altuve, a reference to the 2017 Astros’ sign-stealing scandal. The fans even cheered Santa Claus when he was shown on the scoreboard after the eighth inning.

But most of all, the fans roared for Harper, who is batting .381 (21 for 55) with six home runs and 12 RBIs this postseason.

Before this year, he was a two-time National League MVP, but some observers questioned if he could lead a team to postseason victories. After all, the Nationals won the 2019 World Series the year after he left Washington to sign with the Phillies.

Harper has answered those questions with some of the most dramatic swings in Phillies postseason history. It was Harper's Oct. 23 home run that clinched the National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres.

On Tuesday, he pulled the first pitch he saw, a hanging curveball, 402 feet into the right-field stands to give the Phillies a 2-0 lead.

Philadelphia piled on from there. Bohm and Marsh hit solo home runs in the second inning to make it 4-0.

The Phillies broke it open with back-to-back home runs in the fifth.

First, Schwarber hit a two-run, 443-feet blast high off the batter’s eye in center field. Hoskins followed with a solo shot to left field to make it 7-0.

"Tonight," Hoskins said, "we didn't miss in the zone."

Meanwhile, on the mound, Suarez was his usual calm self.

"I don't think he sweat tonight," Hoskins said.

Suarez needed just two pitches to get the first two outs of the game, one of them coming on a diving catch by right fielder Castellanos. The Astros had just two runners reach scoring position against Suarez, both with two outs. He escaped both mini-jams.

The bullpen didn’t miss a beat either. Connor Brogdon, Kyle Gibson, Nick Nelson and Andrew Bellatti each threw a scoreless inning to complete the shutout.

For the Phillies and their fans, the night couldn't have gone any better.

The Phillies are two wins away from joining the franchise’s 1980 and 2008 teams as World Series winners.

"Two more," Hoskins said. "but those guys are a good team. They've been pegged as the best team in baseball for a couple years for a reason. They have good players, and they have good arms. We have our work cut out for us, for sure."