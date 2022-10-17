Bryce Harper and the Phillies are perfect together

PHILADELPHIA — The champagne and beer whirled around the Phillies’ clubhouse Saturday.

During a break in the celebration of the their National League Division Series win over the Atlanta Braves, Bryce Harper shouted, “No one wants to play the Phillies.”

He’s a big reason why that is so.

Harper boasts a postseason .435 batting average, .480 on-base percentage and .957 slugging percentage with three home runs and six RBIs. Philadelphia will play at the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series starting 8:03 p.m. Tuesday.

“That’s always been the goal, to (not only) get to where we are right now, but to get even further than that,” Harper said Saturday after the Phillies’ 8-3 Game 4 win over the Braves. “This is step two in what we’ve been through. Step one being the wild card; this being step two and then we’ve got two more (series to go).”

Harper signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies in 2019. Many free agents come to Northeast cities — Philadelphia, New York and Boston — and struggle. They can’t deal with the spotlight and expectations.

Not Harper.

He has thrived. His time in Philadelphia has only enhanced his status as one of the game’s best. With his previous team, the Washington Nationals, he was seen as a playoff failure. The Nationals won the World Series months after he left. Baseball fans questioned just how valuable Harper was to a team.

But Harper’s career took off on a different trajectory when he arrived in Philadelphia.

Harper won the National League MVP last season. He has battled injuries this season. A sore elbow prevents from him playing right field, and he missed two months with a fractured thumb after getting hit by pitch thrown by Blake Snell of the Padres. But he still hit 18 home runs and led the Phillies to their first postseason appearance since 2011.

“I just think as a club and as a group we’re consistent in what we do,” Harper said. “We’re consistent in our mindset. We’re consistent in our ability to play each day. We’re all a group. We all know that if one guy doesn’t get it done, the next guy will.”

Harper has embraced everything about playing in Philadelphia since the first day he signed his contract. It’s hard to tell that he was born and raised in Las Vegas.

“They just want you to play hard. That’s it,” Harper said of Phillies fans. “They want you to go out there and bust your ass each day. No excuses, good or bad. They don’t care. They just want you to keep doing it.

“And I love that mindset. My dad used to say the same thing when I was growing up. Same thing to me. It (doesn’t) matter. Next day, next day, next day, keep going, keep going, enjoy it, keep going. And that’s how the city is. They work hard for everything they have. And I’m getting chills because it fires me up, man. It makes me want to win that much more.”

Harper doesn’t shy away from uncomfortable situations on or off the field. After a tough or disappointing loss, he often checks to see if the media wants to hear from him.

“You learn a lot about a guy, how they act in moments when they’re struggling and the team’s winning and vice versa, when they’re doing well and the team’s losing,” Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto said. “(Harper) is completely even keel. He’s with the team whether the team’s winning, he’s excited; if the team’s losing, he’s bummed. It doesn’t matter about his personal performance.”

Some questioned the length of the contract when Harper signed. Harper, who turned 30 on Sunday, will be 39 when it’s over.

But so far the contract looks like a bargain. Harper and Philadelphia are perfect together. Back in April, the Phillies held a ceremony to honor Harper’s MVP season.

“Let’s go have a party on Broad Street,” Harper said to roars from the crowd.

He and the Phillies are eight wins away.