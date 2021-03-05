Bryce Haper homers on first pitch he sees this spring, Phillies beat Pirates 3-0

Bryce Harper homered on his first swing of spring training, launching an opposite-field drive to left, to help the Philadephia Phillies defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Friday in Clearwater, Florida.

He singled in his next at-bat and was done for the day.

At 28 and starting the third season of a 13-year, $330 million contract, Harper hopes there are bigger days ahead.

The 2015 NL MVP has reached the playoffs four times, all with Washington, and never won a round.

“I feel like we need to have a sense of urgency. This team isn’t going to last forever,” he said. “We can’t just keep saying, ‘Oh, next year, next year, next year.’ That’s not it.”

Chase Anderson, vying for the fifth spot in the Philadelphia rotation, struck out three in two perfect innings. Andrew McCutchen homered for the Phillies.

Chad Kuhl made his second start for Pittsburgh, allowing two runs on three hits.

— Associated Press

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.