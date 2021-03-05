Bryce Haper homers on first pitch he sees this spring, Phillies beat Pirates 3-0

The Phillie Phanatic works out in front of Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Kevin Kramer before a spring training baseball game, Friday, March 5, 2021, at Baycare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla. (Matt Freed/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
Ryan Miller, 18, of Dorothy, N.J., watches as the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Philadelphia Phillies in a spring training baseball game, Friday, March 5, 2021, at Baycare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla. (Matt Freed/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper rounds the bases after hitting a home run off Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Chad Kuhl in the first inning of a spring training baseball game, Friday, March 5, 2021, at Baycare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla. (Matt Freed/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
Philadelphia Phillies' Didi Gregorius congratulates Andrew McCutchen after he a home run off Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Blake Cederlind during a spring training baseball game, Friday, March 5, 2021, at Baycare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla. (Matt Freed/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Phillip Evans reaches back to grab a ball hit by Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius during a spring training baseball game, Friday, March 5, 2021, at Baycare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla. (Matt Freed/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura turns a double play against the Pittsburgh Pirates during a spring training baseball game, Friday, March 5, 2021, at Baycare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla. (Matt Freed/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
Associated Press
Bryce Harper homered on his first swing of spring training, launching an opposite-field drive to left, to help the Philadephia Phillies defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Friday in Clearwater, Florida.
He singled in his next at-bat and was done for the day.
At 28 and starting the third season of a 13-year, $330 million contract, Harper hopes there are bigger days ahead.
The 2015 NL MVP has reached the playoffs four times, all with Washington, and never won a round.
“I feel like we need to have a sense of urgency. This team isn’t going to last forever,” he said. “We can’t just keep saying, ‘Oh, next year, next year, next year.’ That’s not it.”
Chase Anderson, vying for the fifth spot in the Philadelphia rotation, struck out three in two perfect innings. Andrew McCutchen homered for the Phillies.
Chad Kuhl made his second start for Pittsburgh, allowing two runs on three hits.
