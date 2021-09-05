Brinson slugs late 2-run HR, Marlins rally past Phillies 3-2

The Marlins improved to 8-7 against the Phillies and will attempt to go for the series sweep Sunday.

"That's a game we should win and to blow that game it stings, it hurts," Bradley said. "You regroup. We're grown men. We're professionals. We're going to go home get some sleep and we're going to show up and be ready to play (Sunday). A win will go a long way for us."

Andrew McCutchen hit a leadoff homer and pitcher Ranger Suárez added an RBI double in the fourth inning, giving Philadelphia the lead. McCutchen's shot off Trevor Rogers landed over the wall in left-center. Suárez's opposite field line drive to left scored Didi Gregorius, who walked and advanced to second on an errant pickoff throw by Rogers.

Suárez lowered his ERA to 1.38 in five scoreless innings since becoming a starter Aug. 2. The left-handed former closer struck out seven and walked two.

Although his outing ended after 71 pitches, Suárez agreed with the decision to remove him. He said discomfort in his left triceps prompted the removal.

"I feel my arm getting tired because it's been two years since I started games," Suárez said. "I feel I'm going to get better. I'm not worried about my next start."