Braves vs Astros: A World Series 6 decades in the making

In an era of social reckoning in which the Cleveland Indians changed their name to the Guardians and Washington's NFL team got rid of a name considered racist, the scene in Atlanta is sure to draw increased attention.

On the field — and the bench — a lot of eyes will be on Baker.

He won the World Series as a player with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1981 and has taken five teams to the playoffs as a manager but never won the crown.

Baker took this job in 2020 in the wake of Houston's cheating scandal — "there's a few things I still hadn't accomplished" — and at 72, with a lifetime of credentials, gets another chance.

"Last year I felt like a substitute teacher, really. I was an outsider," Baker said. "But this year, they made me feel like I was one of them, and they were definitely always one of me. That's what it's all about. Everybody talks teamwork, they talk about a team, but it's a feeling that you get for each other."

Baker's history in this matchup runs especially deep. Playing with Braves great Hank Aaron in 1968, he got first major league hit at the Astrodome in a loss to Jimmy Wynn and Houston.