Braves rally to win in 11th, split four-game series with Phillies

PHILADELPHIA — To celebrate the regular season home finale, Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber grabbed a microphone and spoke to the 32,090 fans at Citizens Bank Park before Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Braves started.

"It's been a really crazy year so far, right?" he said. "Stay with us and we'll see where this takes us. Thank you."

The trip with the Phillies is not for the faint of heart.

The Braves rallied from a one-run deficit after seven innings and beat the Phillies 8-7 in 11 innings Sunday. Atlanta tied the game on a wild pitch and took the lead for good on Ronald Acuna’s 11th inning RBI single.

With the loss, the Phillies missed an opportunity to take a big step toward their first postseason appearance since 2011. Philadelphia (83-69) leads the Milwaukee Brewers by 1.5 games in the race for the final National League wild-card spot. With a win Sunday, the Phillies would have been three games up on the Brewers.

“Two good teams going at it,” Schwarber said. “It was hard fought. Did we want to walk away (with the win)? Absolutely. But it is what it is. … We’re just going to keep moving forward. (A playoff berth) is in our own hands right now.”

Every loss is frustrating this time of the season. But Sunday’s defeat was even more so for a couple of reasons.

The Phillies had a chance to win in the bottom of the 10th with runners on first and second and no outs.

Interim manager Rob Thomson elected not to have Alec Bohm bunt. He struck out. Jean Segura then bounced into a force out, and Brandon Marsh lined out to left field to end the inning.

“Bohm probably hasn’t ever bunted before,” Thomson said, "and he’s swinging the bat well. We’re going to go for it.”

The Phillies also failed to take advantage of some standout efforts.

Schwarber hit two home runs, giving him 42 for the season, the most by any Phillies outfielder since Chuck Klein hit 43 in 1929.

Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado struck out the side in the bottom of the seventh with a sinker that maxed out at 102.5 mph. He has not allowed a run in his last 11⅓ innings. He has struck out 18 and allowed just two hits during that stretch.

Also out of the bullpen, former starter turned high-leverage reliever Zach Eflin, pitched on back-to-back days for the first time in his career and threw a scoreless 10th inning.

The Phillies also had a chance to build their lead.

The game was delayed for 2 hours, 9 minutes with two outs in the bottom of the fifth and the Phillies up 6-5.

The contest resumed with a bang.

Marsh hit the first pitch up the left center field gap for a double. But the Braves responded by throwing Segura out at home plate to end the inning.

The Braves tied the score in the eighth inning with two outs when Phillies reliever David Robertson bounced an 0-2 knuckle curve in the dirt with the bases loaded. The ball got away from catcher Garrett Stubbs, allowing the tying run to score.

After allowing just one hit in its previous five innings, the Phillies bullpen finally cracked in the 11th. Andrew Bellatti allowed three hits and two runs.

“When the visitors don’t score (in the top of the 10th),” Thomson said, "ou kind of expect to win the ball game."

The Phillies will finish the season with 10 games on the road. The trip starts Tuesday with the first of three games in Chicago against the Cubs. Philadelphia will then play four in Washington against the Nationals, including a Saturday doubleheader, and finally three in Houston against the Astros.

The math is still with the Phillies. They won the season series from the Brewers, so they own the tiebreaker. Philadelphia’s magic number to clinch a playoff berth is eight.

"We’ve got to enjoy this thing,” Schwarber said. "It’s going to be a fun last road trip. We’re going to have to go out there and win some baseball games.”

Sounds simple, but these are the Phillies, so hang on tight.