Brad Miller's grand slam gives Phillies comeback win; It's time to buy, buy, buy

PHILADELPHIA - Dave Dombrowski needs to act with a sense of urgency before Friday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline.
The Phillies president of baseball operations should get Philadelphia some pitching help.
It’s the least the Phillies offense deserves.
Brad Miller hit a walk-off grand slam as the Phillies rallied to beat the Washington Nationals 11-8 in the second game of a doubleheader Thursday afternoon. Philadelphia trailed 7-0 heading into the bottom of the third. J.T. Realmuto tied the game with a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the seventh. The Phillies won despite having Bryce Harper (stiff back) and Rhys Hoskins (groin) leave the game with injuries. Manager Joe Girardi said both are day-to-day.
"Whoo, baseball kind of kicks you in the (groin) all the time," Miller said. "Long day at the park. We needed it. To do that and look over to the bench and see the guys going crazy, that's my favorite part. ... Just find a way to win."
The improbable victory gave the Phillies a split of the double header after they lost the first game 3-1 when Max Scherzer of the Nationals outdueled Zack Wheeler of the Phillies 3-1 in matchup of aces.
The comeback also turned what would have been one of the worst days of the season into one of the most memorable. A lot of things went wrong for the Phillies. The committed four errors in the second game, but Miller's home run wiped them all away. The Phillies (51-51) trail the first place New York Mets by 3.5 games in the National League East.
The teams played a doubleheader of seven-inning games Thursday because Wednesday night’s contest was postponed because of COVID-19 issues with the Nationals.
The Phillies elected to make the nightcap a bullpen game. The strategy appeared to backfire when left reliever Cristopher Sanchez started and allowed four hits and three runs 1/3 of an inning.
The Phillies slowly grinded their way back into Thursday’s second game. Rhys Hoskins, Andrew McCutchen and Alec Bohm hit home runs. Hope appeared lost after pinch hitter Velasquez – yes, the same person who was originally scheduled to start, grounded out for the second out in the seventh with the Phillies down three runs and no one base. But the next five Phillies all reached base and when that stretch was over the game was tied.
The Phillies trailed 8-7 as the bottom of the eighth began. The Phillies had to use another starting pitcher as a pinch hitter. This time it was Nola, who drew a walk to load the bases.
The Phillies hung on the dugout railing throughout Nola's at-bat. Moments later, they were hopping over the railing.
Miller pulled a 1-2 sinker from Nationals reliever Sam Clay 425 into the right field stands for the first walk-off home run of his career.
Friday’s deadline is the last time teams can improve themselves via trade this season. The Phillies haven’t made the postseason since 2011.
The offense has been resilient all season. They need pitching help.
Since last Saturday, the Phillies have trailed by four runs after four innings in four of six games. Somehow, they’ve managed to win two of those contests. That sort of resiliency deserves to be rewarded.
"I'm looking forward to the next 24 hours and seeing what type of team we're going to be," Harper said.
