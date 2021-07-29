Brad Miller's grand slam gives Phillies comeback win; It's time to buy, buy, buy

PHILADELPHIA - Dave Dombrowski needs to act with a sense of urgency before Friday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline.

The Phillies president of baseball operations should get Philadelphia some pitching help.

It’s the least the Phillies offense deserves.

Brad Miller hit a walk-off grand slam as the Phillies rallied to beat the Washington Nationals 11-8 in the second game of a doubleheader Thursday afternoon. Philadelphia trailed 7-0 heading into the bottom of the third. J.T. Realmuto tied the game with a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the seventh. The Phillies won despite having Bryce Harper (stiff back) and Rhys Hoskins (groin) leave the game with injuries. Manager Joe Girardi said both are day-to-day.

"Whoo, baseball kind of kicks you in the (groin) all the time," Miller said. "Long day at the park. We needed it. To do that and look over to the bench and see the guys going crazy, that's my favorite part. ... Just find a way to win."

The improbable victory gave the Phillies a split of the double header after they lost the first game 3-1 when Max Scherzer of the Nationals outdueled Zack Wheeler of the Phillies 3-1 in matchup of aces.