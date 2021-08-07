Brad Miller homers twice as Phillies have their longest winning streak since 2012

However, the Phillies being the Phillies, nothing is ever easy.

Reliever Mauricio Llovera allowed three straight home runs to the Mets to start the top of the ninth.

The Phillies brought in closer Kennedy. The fans traded chants of “Let’s go Mets” and “Let’s go Phillies.”

The fans stood as Kennedy struck out Mets slugger Pete Alonso swinging on three pitches with two runners on for the inning’s second out.

They stayed standing to watch Kennedy strike out J.D. Davis swinging to end the game. Kennedy threw nothing but four-seam fastballs to Davis and Alonso.

Citizens Bank Park was as loud as its been since the glory years of 2007-11.

"It's been awesome," Miller said of the crowd. "We feel the intensity."

One gathering cloud that threatens to ruin the good vibes at Citizens Bank is injuries.

Second baseman Jean Segura left Saturday’s game after he was hit in the face by a pitch in the bottom of the seventh.

First baseman Rhys Hoskins missed his second straight game with a sore groin. Shortstop Didi Gregorius was out of Saturday’s lineup after getting hit by a pitch in the elbow Friday night.