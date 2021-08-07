Brad Miller homers twice as Phillies have their longest winning streak since 2012

PHILADELPHIA – The Phillies are hotter than they’ve been in nearly a decade.
Brad Miller hit two home runs as the Phillies won their seventh straight with a 5-3 win over the New York Mets before 37,057 fans at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday afternoon. Odubel Herrera added a three-run home run and Ian Kennedy turned in a gutsy relief performance.
The last time the Phillies won seven straight was Sept. 5-12 in 2012. The Phillies (58-53) will begin Sunday in first place in the National League East.
"I know we've shown fight all year," Miller said. "This division is super competitive."
Saturday’s crowd was one of the most festive of the season. Mets fans brought out almost the entire second deck in left field. The blue-clad New York supporters had little to cheer about.
The Phillies took control in the fifth inning.
Miller led off by pulling a changeup from Mets starter Tylor Megill 437 feet into the Phillies bullpen for a solo home run.
Four batters later, Herrera pulled a Megill fastball 434 feet into the second deck in right field for a three-run home run to give the Phillies a 4-0 lead.
Miller added to the reverie in the eighth when he lined a changep from Mets reliever Yennsy Diaz 379 feet into the left field stands for an opposite field solo home run to make it 5-0 Philadelphia.
However, the Phillies being the Phillies, nothing is ever easy.
Reliever Mauricio Llovera allowed three straight home runs to the Mets to start the top of the ninth.
The Phillies brought in closer Kennedy. The fans traded chants of “Let’s go Mets” and “Let’s go Phillies.”
The fans stood as Kennedy struck out Mets slugger Pete Alonso swinging on three pitches with two runners on for the inning’s second out.
They stayed standing to watch Kennedy strike out J.D. Davis swinging to end the game. Kennedy threw nothing but four-seam fastballs to Davis and Alonso.
Citizens Bank Park was as loud as its been since the glory years of 2007-11.
"It's been awesome," Miller said of the crowd. "We feel the intensity."
One gathering cloud that threatens to ruin the good vibes at Citizens Bank is injuries.
Second baseman Jean Segura left Saturday’s game after he was hit in the face by a pitch in the bottom of the seventh.
First baseman Rhys Hoskins missed his second straight game with a sore groin. Shortstop Didi Gregorius was out of Saturday’s lineup after getting hit by a pitch in the elbow Friday night.
But for now, everything seems to be going the Phillies way. Miller replaced Hoskins at first base Saturday.
The Phillies will send Cy Young candidate Zack Wheeler to the mound at 1:05 p.m. Sunday to try to sweep the three-game series from the Mets.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.