Brad Miller hits three HRs as Phillies down Chicago Cubs

Brad Miller bounced out in the first inning Thursday night.
He popped up in the ninth.
In between, the Philadelphia Phillies utility man had the game of his career.
Miller hit three home runs to propel the Phillies to an 8-0 win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
Miller became the first Philadelphia player to hit three home runs in a game since Jayson Werth did it on May 16 2008, against the Toronto Blue Jays. Mike Schmidt holds the team record for home runs in a single game with four against the Cubs in 1976.
"I felt like I was dreaming," Miller said. "I went up there and just kind of reacted. Before you know it, you're rounding the bases, pointing at the boys and celebrating."
Manager Joe Girardi started Miller rather than Rhys Hoskins at first base because Cubs starting pitcher Adbert Alzolay is tough on right-handed hitters, who have batted .174 with three home runs against him this season. Meanwhile, lefties are batting .263 with 15 home runs.
Some questioned Girardi's decision before the game, mostly because Miller was 2 for 34 (.059) in June. After Thursday, he is 6 for 10 in July.
"He had a really tough June," Girardi said. "But he's hit the ball extremely hard in July. We just liked the matchup."
The left-handed Miller hit his first two home runs off Alzolay. Miller lined a sinker 401 feet into the left-field stands in the third inning. In the fifth, he pulled a cutter 400 feet into the stands for a two-run shot.
Miller’s final home run came off reliever Cory Abbott in the seventh. The two-run blast travelled 418 feet. Miller finished with five RBIs.
"None of them were cheap shots," Phillies starting pitcher Zach Eflin said.
Miller is from Florida, but his parents were at Wrigley Field on Thursday. His tough June made Thursday's perfromance even more rewarding.
"I'm focused on the future," he said, "because focusing (on June) was eating me up inside."
Miller began the night with six home runs all season. He hadn't hit one since June 6.
"I'm always going up there to hit a home run, seriously," he said with a smile. "I need to take that mindset in there: Do damage, get a pitch that I can drive."
For the past month, the Phillies have been placing a straw hat on the head of a player who hits a home run once he returns to the dugout. The club somehow came up with three "homer hats" for Miller.
"I was told there was one left," Miller said. "I was trying to earn that fourth one."
The Phillies took three of four games from Chicago. Philadelphia (42-43) was scheduled to begin a three-game series in Boston against the Red Sox on Friday. The Phillies had won five of their last seven and began Friday four games back of the first-place New York Mets in the National League East.
Girardi said he can feel the Phillies building momentum.
"You feel it in the dugout," he said. "You feel confident with the lineup we’re throwing out there every day. Getting people in the right spots. There is a little something going (on).”
