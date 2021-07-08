Brad Miller hits three HRs as Phillies down Chicago Cubs

The left-handed Miller hit his first two home runs off Alzolay. Miller lined a sinker 401 feet into the left-field stands in the third inning. In the fifth, he pulled a cutter 400 feet into the stands for a two-run shot.

Miller’s final home run came off reliever Cory Abbott in the seventh. The two-run blast travelled 418 feet. Miller finished with five RBIs.

"None of them were cheap shots," Phillies starting pitcher Zach Eflin said.

Miller is from Florida, but his parents were at Wrigley Field on Thursday. His tough June made Thursday's perfromance even more rewarding.

"I'm focused on the future," he said, "because focusing (on June) was eating me up inside."

Miller began the night with six home runs all season. He hadn't hit one since June 6.

"I'm always going up there to hit a home run, seriously," he said with a smile. "I need to take that mindset in there: Do damage, get a pitch that I can drive."

For the past month, the Phillies have been placing a straw hat on the head of a player who hits a home run once he returns to the dugout. The club somehow came up with three "homer hats" for Miller.