Boone returns on 3-year contract, Yankees demand success

"I think I can help lead us to the top. That's why I'm here. That's why I came back," Boone said. "Ultimately, though, the proof will be in the pudding."

Cashman revealed he is in the market for a shortstop to replace Gleyber Torres, who was moved to second base on Sept. 13. He also said right-hander Jameson Taillon will have ankle surgery next week and will not be 100% when spring training is scheduled to start.

"Bottom line, shortstop is an area of need," Cashman said. "I think Gleyber is best served at second base."

Cashman has been GM since 1998 and is signed to a five-year contract through 2022.

"Ultimately, it falls on me," he said. "Obviously if (controlling owner) Hal Steinbrenner or anybody wants to decide to make some changes down the line, that's above me."

New York remains without a World Series appearance since winning the 2009 title under manager Joe Girardi — in the last full season before the death of George Steinbrenner, Hal's father.