Bob Melvin gets 3-year contract to manage Padres

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres announced the hiring of Bob Melvin as manager on Monday, bringing a veteran presence to an exciting team that imploded down the stretch.

Melvin takes his 18 years of big league managerial experience to a team where his two predecessors had no experience as a major league skipper before they were hired. Melvin, 60, signed a three-year contract.

He inherits a team that had five All-Stars — including Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth — but underperformed after the trade deadline and finished with a losing record for the 10th time in 11 seasons.

Melvin replaces Jayce Tingler, who was fired after the worst collapse in team history dropped the Padres from a one-game lead for the NL's second wild-card spot on Sept. 9 to elimination with more than a week left in the season.

Melvin was hired away from the Oakland Athletics, where he was 853-764 in 11 seasons. He also managed the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks and is 1,346-1,272 overall.

He won the AL Manager of the Year twice with the A's and once with the Diamondbacks.