Bellinger, Betts rally Dodgers, cut Braves' NLCS lead to 2-1

"Fresh start," Bellinger said of the postseason. "At least for me this year it's a fresh start. You know, a tough regular season but you know, I felt good towards the end of the season, and just try to continue that feel all the way through."

"Just you know, staying simple," he said. "Crazy things are happening."

With the cheering, chanting crowd on its feet in the ninth, Kenley Jansen struck out the side to earn the save, the ninth pitcher used by the Dodgers. They ran through a combined 15 in the first two games.

After getting staggered with back-to-back walk-off losses in Atlanta, the Dodgers returned home, where they've dominated the Braves in recent years and were an MLB-best 58-23 during the regular season.

The Braves haven't won at Dodger Stadium since June 8, 2018. It sure looked like they'd end that skid after leading 5-2 in the fifth.

But the 106-win Dodgers staged another improbable comeback late, just like they've done so often this postseason.

They beat St. Louis in the NL wild-card game, then edged 107-win San Francisco in the NLDS.