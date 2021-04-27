Batting .154, Phillies' Andrew McCutchen gets a couple of days off

“As far as having someone else to put there right now, I’m not so sure that we (have a hitter) that kind of fits that bill,” Girardi said after a 12-2 loss in Colorado on Sunday. “It’s something that we’ll continue to evaluate. But the big thing is, McCutchen has to get going.”

Girardi said plenty of hitters around baseball have gotten off to slow starts this season.

“I think whenever you have the track record of Andrew McCutchen’s, you do believe it’s going to turn around because he’s done it so many times,” Girardi said.

Second baseman Jean Segura would be an obvious candidate to hit leadoff when McCutchen isn’t in that role. Segura has a slash line (batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage) of .333/.359/.450. But he’s on the 10-day injured list with a strained right quadricep. Girardi has mentioned the past few days that reserve outfielder Matt Joyce (.200/.400/.267) could also hit leadoff.

But for now, the Phillies will continue to show patience with McCutchen.

Girardi noted recently that McCutchen has been doing a good job of getting on base against right-handed pitchers. McCutchen began Monday with a .328 on-base percentage against right-handers.