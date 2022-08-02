 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Barnegat grad Jay Groome traded from Red Sox to Padres organization

Jay Groome, a 2016 Barnegat High School graduate, was traded by the Boston Red Sox, for whom he was pitching in Triple-A, to the San Diego Padres in exchange for veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer.

Jay Groome’s professional baseball career took another turn Tuesday.

This one was headed west.

The Boston Red Sox reportedly traded the 2016 Barnegat High School graduate and minor league pitching prospect to the San Diego Padres in a deal that sends veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer and two prospects to Boston.

The trade is the latest twist in Groome’s professional career.

The Red Sox drafted Groome with the 12th pick in the first round of the 2016 Major League Baseball draft. Groome’s career got off to a slow start. The left-hander underwent Tommy John surgery in 2018 and pitched just four innings from 2018-2020.

The Red Sox recently promoted the 6-foot-6, 262-pound Groom from Double-A to Triple-A. Groome was 1-1 with a 3.94 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 17 innings in three Class-AAA starts this season. Overall this season, he was 4-5 with a 3.59 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 92 ⅔ innings.

Groome should get an opportunity to progress with the Padres. San Diego traded many of its top prospects in a Tuesday deal to acquire superstar Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals. Groome is expected to join the El Paso Chihuahuas, San Diego’s Triple-A affiliate.

