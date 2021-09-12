Barnegat grad Jay Groome earns promotion in Boston organization: Local minor leaguers update

LHP Zach Warren (St. Augustine), 25, with the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies), was 1-2 with a 2.57 ERA in 35 appearances, having struck out 67 in 42 innings. In his latest outing Sept. 4, he allowed a hit and struck out three in an inning of relief. In 37 games this season, including two with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, he had a 4.36 ERA in 44¹/³ innings with 69 strikeouts.

In 132 minor-league games over four seasons, Warren was 5-10 with a 3.09 ERA and 289 strikeouts in 193 innings. He was picked in the 14th round of the 2017 draft by the Phillies.

Single-A (Low)

RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 23, with the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (Minnesota Twins), had made 11 appearances, including 10 starts. Mooney, in his first pro season, was 0-2 with a 2.45 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 33 innings. He had not pitched since Sept. 3.

The Somers Point resident was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft by the Twins. He didn’t pitch in 2019 as he recovered from Tommy John surgery after a season-ending injury at St. John’s University. There was no minor-league season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He made his pro debut May 6.

Rookie League