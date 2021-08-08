Barnegat grad Jay Groome earns first win of season: Local minor leaguers update

Jay Groome picked up his first win of the season Thursday.

Groome, 22, pitching for the Greenville Drive, a high single-A team in the Boston Red Sox organization, was stellar in a 4-0 win over the Rome Braves. The 6-foot-6 left-hander allowed just one hit in five innings.

The 2016 Barnegat High School graduate had a rocky start to his season, posting a 7.88 ERA in his first five starts of the season in May. But he’s gradually lowered his ERA to 5.01 this season, sprinkling some really good starts in over the 14 he’s made with the Drive.

He also pitched July 30, allowing three runs in two innings. It was his first start since July 7. He is 1-6 with 84 strikeouts in 59¹/³ innings.

Here are updates on 12 other local players, with stats through Thursday:

Triple-AOn Tuesday, RHP Mike Adams (Holy Spirit) allowed his first run since June 25 for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies). In 11 games for the IronPigs, he allowed all but two runs and struck out 10 in 14²/³ innings for a 1.23 ERA. In 25 games this season between Single-A and Triple-A, Adams was 2-1 with a 3.91 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 25 ¹/³.