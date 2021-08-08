 Skip to main content
Barnegat grad Jay Groome earns first win of season: Local minor leaguers update
Local minor leaguers

Barnegat grad Jay Groome earns first win of season: Local minor leaguers update

APTOPIX Red Sox Spring Baseball

Jay Groome, a Barnegat High School graduate, pitches at Red Sox spring training Feb. 22 in Fort Myers, Florida, as a medical worker with a face shield near a testing site watches.

 Brynn Anderson, Associated Press

Jay Groome picked up his first win of the season Thursday.

Groome, 22, pitching for the Greenville Drive, a high single-A team in the Boston Red Sox organization, was stellar in a 4-0 win over the Rome Braves. The 6-foot-6 left-hander allowed just one hit in five innings.

The 2016 Barnegat High School graduate had a rocky start to his season, posting a 7.88 ERA in his first five starts of the season in May. But he’s gradually lowered his ERA to 5.01 this season, sprinkling some really good starts in over the 14 he’s made with the Drive.

He also pitched July 30, allowing three runs in two innings. It was his first start since July 7. He is 1-6 with 84 strikeouts in 59¹/³ innings.

Here are updates on 12 other local players, with stats through Thursday:

Triple-AOn Tuesday, RHP Mike Adams (Holy Spirit) allowed his first run since June 25 for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies). In 11 games for the IronPigs, he allowed all but two runs and struck out 10 in 14²/³ innings for a 1.23 ERA. In 25 games this season between Single-A and Triple-A, Adams was 2-1 with a 3.91 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 25 ¹/³.

RHP Joe Gatto (St. Augustine Prep) has continued to pitch well for the Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers), having thrown a perfect inning in one appearance last week. In 12 games, he was 1-2 with a 3.43 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 21 innings. In 23 games this season between Double-A and Triple-A, he was 2-3 with a 2.29 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 39¹/³ innings.

RHP Brett Kennedy (Atlantic City) is back with the El Paso Chihuahuas after a multi-week rehab stint with the Rookie League ACL Padres and Double-A San Antonio Missions. Kennedy, who turned 27 the same day he rejoined El Paso (Wednesday), made one start with the Missions, allowing a solo home run to Millville High School graduate Buddy Kennedy (no relation) in four innings.

Brett Kennedy has spent most of the season with the Chihuahuas. He made six starts this season and was 1-3 with an 11.00 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 innings before landing on the injured list June 5. In three starts with the ACL Padres, he allowed six runs and struck out 14 in 9²/³ innings.

RHP Cody Stashak (Oakcrest), 27, has been on the Minnesota Twins’ 60-day injured list since June 25 with a left back disc injury. He is with the Triple-A St. Paul Saints.

Stashak has pitched 2¹/³ shutout innings with three strikeouts in two stints this season with St. Paul. With the Twins, he has a 6.89 ERA in 15 appearances. He allowed 12 runs on 16 hits and 10 walks in 15²/³ innings, striking out 26.

Double-ARHP Denny Brady (Buena Regional), 24, has been on the 7-day injured list with the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Los Angeles Angels) since June 22.

Through five starts, Brady was 0-1 with a 7.04 ERA and 23 strikeouts. He’d made 48 minor-league career appearances (28 starts) with a 4.39 ERA and 180 strikeouts in 160 innings. The Vineland resident was selected in the seventh round of the 2017 draft by the Angels.

3B Buddy Kennedy (Millville), 22, playing for the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks), belted two more home runs last week, including one off Atlantic City grad Brett Kennedy last Sunday. He was hitting .233 (27 for 116) with two doubles, a triple, seven homers and 17 RBIs in 34 games.

In 64 games this season with two minor-league teams, Kennedy was batting .273 (62 for 227) with seven doubles, a triple, 12 homers, 33 runs and 37 RBIs.

LHP Zach Warren (St. Augustine Prep), 25, with the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies), had been dominant recently. He had not allowed a run in his last five appearances (6¹/³ innings) since July 20, bringing his ERA down to 2.41.

In 26 games with Reading, Warren was 1-1 with 55 strikeouts in 33²/³ innings. In games this season, which includes two with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Warren was 1-1 with a 4.63 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 35 innings.

Single-A (high)LT Struble (Hammonton), 25, has played for three teams in the New York Mets system this season. He is currently with the Brooklyn Cyclones and was hitting .207 (12 for 58) in 25 games.

In 34 games overall this season, Struble was hitting .235 (19 for 81) with eight runs, a double, a triple, eight RBIs, 15 walks and six stolen bases in eight tries.

Single-A (low)RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 23, was activated July 31 from the 7-day injured list with the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (Minnesota Twins). It was the second injury of the year for Mooney, who returned Wednesday and allowed two runs, one earned, in 2¹/³ innings. In seven games, he was 0-1 with a 0.98 ERA, including six starts, this year. He’d allowed just five runs, two earned, on nine hits and nine 12 with 29 strikeouts in 18¹/³ innings.

Rookie LeagueLHP Daniel Nunan (Ocean City) is with the ACL Angels, an Arizona Complex League affiliate of Los Angeles. He has made three appearances, having allowed three runs in five innings with eight strikeouts.

LHP Jake McKenna (Ocean City) is with the FCL Phillies, a Florida Complex League affiliate of Philadelphia. He had made three appearances, allowing six runs in 2¹/³ innings, striking out five. He hadn’t pitched since July 17.

RHP Chase Petty (Mainland Regional), taken 26th overall by the Minnesota Twins in the MLB draft on July 11, has not made his professional debut.

Boston Red Sox 2021 Baseball

Groome

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 JRusso@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPress_Russo

