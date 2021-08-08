Barnegat grad Jay Groome earns first win of season: Local minor leaguers update

Jay Groome picked up his first win of the season Thursday.
Groome, 22, pitching for the Greenville Drive, a high single-A team in the Boston Red Sox organization, was stellar in a 4-0 win over the Rome Braves. The 6-foot-6 left-hander allowed just one hit in five innings.
The 2016 Barnegat High School graduate had a rocky start to his season, posting a 7.88 ERA in his first five starts of the season in May. But he’s gradually lowered his ERA to 5.01 this season, sprinkling some really good starts in over the 14 he’s made with the Drive.
He also pitched July 30, allowing three runs in two innings. It was his first start since July 7. He is 1-6 with 84 strikeouts in 59¹/³ innings.
Here are updates on 12 other local players, with stats through Thursday:
Triple-AOn Tuesday, RHP Mike Adams (Holy Spirit) allowed his first run since June 25 for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies). In 11 games for the IronPigs, he allowed all but two runs and struck out 10 in 14²/³ innings for a 1.23 ERA. In 25 games this season between Single-A and Triple-A, Adams was 2-1 with a 3.91 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 25 ¹/³.
RHP Joe Gatto (St. Augustine Prep) has continued to pitch well for the Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers), having thrown a perfect inning in one appearance last week. In 12 games, he was 1-2 with a 3.43 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 21 innings. In 23 games this season between Double-A and Triple-A, he was 2-3 with a 2.29 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 39¹/³ innings.
RHP Brett Kennedy (Atlantic City) is back with the El Paso Chihuahuas after a multi-week rehab stint with the Rookie League ACL Padres and Double-A San Antonio Missions. Kennedy, who turned 27 the same day he rejoined El Paso (Wednesday), made one start with the Missions, allowing a solo home run to Millville High School graduate Buddy Kennedy (no relation) in four innings.
Brett Kennedy has spent most of the season with the Chihuahuas. He made six starts this season and was 1-3 with an 11.00 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 innings before landing on the injured list June 5. In three starts with the ACL Padres, he allowed six runs and struck out 14 in 9²/³ innings.
RHP Cody Stashak (Oakcrest), 27, has been on the Minnesota Twins’ 60-day injured list since June 25 with a left back disc injury. He is with the Triple-A St. Paul Saints.
Stashak has pitched 2¹/³ shutout innings with three strikeouts in two stints this season with St. Paul. With the Twins, he has a 6.89 ERA in 15 appearances. He allowed 12 runs on 16 hits and 10 walks in 15²/³ innings, striking out 26.
Double-ARHP Denny Brady (Buena Regional), 24, has been on the 7-day injured list with the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Los Angeles Angels) since June 22.
Through five starts, Brady was 0-1 with a 7.04 ERA and 23 strikeouts. He’d made 48 minor-league career appearances (28 starts) with a 4.39 ERA and 180 strikeouts in 160 innings. The Vineland resident was selected in the seventh round of the 2017 draft by the Angels.
3B Buddy Kennedy (Millville), 22, playing for the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks), belted two more home runs last week, including one off Atlantic City grad Brett Kennedy last Sunday. He was hitting .233 (27 for 116) with two doubles, a triple, seven homers and 17 RBIs in 34 games.
In 64 games this season with two minor-league teams, Kennedy was batting .273 (62 for 227) with seven doubles, a triple, 12 homers, 33 runs and 37 RBIs.
LHP Zach Warren (St. Augustine Prep), 25, with the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies), had been dominant recently. He had not allowed a run in his last five appearances (6¹/³ innings) since July 20, bringing his ERA down to 2.41.
In 26 games with Reading, Warren was 1-1 with 55 strikeouts in 33²/³ innings. In games this season, which includes two with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Warren was 1-1 with a 4.63 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 35 innings.
Single-A (high)LT Struble (Hammonton), 25, has played for three teams in the New York Mets system this season. He is currently with the Brooklyn Cyclones and was hitting .207 (12 for 58) in 25 games.
In 34 games overall this season, Struble was hitting .235 (19 for 81) with eight runs, a double, a triple, eight RBIs, 15 walks and six stolen bases in eight tries.
Single-A (low)RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 23, was activated July 31 from the 7-day injured list with the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (Minnesota Twins). It was the second injury of the year for Mooney, who returned Wednesday and allowed two runs, one earned, in 2¹/³ innings. In seven games, he was 0-1 with a 0.98 ERA, including six starts, this year. He’d allowed just five runs, two earned, on nine hits and nine 12 with 29 strikeouts in 18¹/³ innings.
Rookie LeagueLHP Daniel Nunan (Ocean City) is with the ACL Angels, an Arizona Complex League affiliate of Los Angeles. He has made three appearances, having allowed three runs in five innings with eight strikeouts.
LHP Jake McKenna (Ocean City) is with the FCL Phillies, a Florida Complex League affiliate of Philadelphia. He had made three appearances, allowing six runs in 2¹/³ innings, striking out five. He hadn’t pitched since July 17.
RHP Chase Petty (Mainland Regional), taken 26th overall by the Minnesota Twins in the MLB draft on July 11, has not made his professional debut.
Who are the 2021 Press Baseball All-Stars?
Chase Petty
Chase Petty
Mainland Regional
Sr. P/2B
Petty is a MLB first-round draft prospect as pitcher. He was 6-1 on the mound with a 1.15 ERA. He struck out 99 and allowed 17 hits in 48 2/3 innings. Petty also batted .368 with four home runs, 32 RBIs and 28 runs scored. He is committed to the University of Florida.
Dave Hagaman
Dave Hagaman
Holy Spirit
Sr. P
Hagaman was 6-3 with a 2.13 ERA. He struck out 81 in 49 1/3 innings. Hagaman has committed to West Virginia.
Justin Sweeney
Justin Sweeney
Egg Harbor Township
So. P
Sweeney was 5-1 with a 1.46 ERA. He struck out 56 in 38 1/3 innings. Sweeney has already committed to Rutgers.
Gannon Brady
Gannon Brady
Ocean City
Sr. P
Brady was 2-0 in the state tournament and 4-3 overall. He had a 2.01 ERA and struck out 82 in 55 2/3 innings. Brady, who will continue his career at Fordham University, also hit four home runs.
Cole Campbell
Cole Campbell
Mainland Regional
Jr. C
Campbell batted .437 with 28 RBIs and 17 runs scored.
Joe Repetti
Joe Repetti
Ocean City
Sr. C
Repetti batted .303 with 30 runs scored and 17 RBIs.
Brody Levin
Brody Levin
Mainland Regional
Sr. 1B
Levin batted .385 with 25 RBIs, three home runs and 27 runs scored.
Ryan Taylor
Ryan Taylor
St. Augustine
Jr. SS
Taylor batted .404 with 33 runs scored and 20 RBIs.
Ethan Dodd
Ethan Dodd
Egg Harbor Township
Sr. SS
Dodd batted .347 with 21 runs scored, 19 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. He also struck out 48 batters in 29 1/3 innings pitched and had a 1.91 ERA.
Dave Appolonia
Dave Appolonia
Egg Harbor Township
Sr. INF
Appolonia batted .452 with six home runs, 22 RBIs and 28 runs scored.
Jared Beebe
Jared Beebe
Hammonton
Sr. 3B
Beebe batted .543 with 23 RBIs, 10 doubles and 20 runs scored.
Brody McKenzie
Brody McKenzie
St. Augustine Prep
Sr. OF
McKenzie batted .403 with 30 runs scored, 25 RBIs and 14 stolen bases.
Cohl Mercado
Cohl Mercado
St. Joseph Academy
Jr. OF
Mercado batted .600 (27 for 45) with 26 runs scored, 24 RBIs and 17 stolen bases.
Kyle Neri
Kyle Neri
St. Augustine Prep
Jr. OF
Neri batted .429 with 36 runs scored and 28 RBIs.
Mark Elliott
Mark Elliott
Mainland Regional
Sr. OF
Elliott batted .463 with 37 runs scored, five home runs, 25 RBIs and 20 stolen bases.
Matt Nunan
Matt Nunan
Ocean City
Sr. Of
Nuna batted .349 with 24 RBIs and 19 runs scored. On the mound, the Boston College recruit struck out 57 in 36 innings.
Jayden Shertel
Jayden Shertel
Holy Spirit
Sr. Utility
Shertel excelled on the mound and at the plate. He batted .443 with six home runs, 41 runs scored and 35 RBIs. On the mound he had a 1.94 ERA. He has committed to University of Maryland-Baltimore County.
Gavin Healy
Gavin Healy
Oakcrest
DH Jr.
Healy batted .459 (39 for 85) with six home runs, 33 RBIs and 26 runs scored.
C.J. Egrie
C.J. Egrie
Holy Spirit
Sr. All-around
The leadoff hitter and infielder sparked the Spartans offense with a .358 average, 34 runs scored, 15 RBIs and 17 stolen bases.
SECOND TEAM
Jackson Vanesko
St. Augustine Prep
Sr. P
Will Hoover
Mainland Regional
Jr. P
Tommy Finnegan
Ocean City
Jr. P
Nick Danbrowney
Barnegat
Sr. P
Brock Mercado
St. Joseph Academy
Sr. Catcher
Logan Mussey
Millville
Sr. INF
Blake Ramos
Millville
Sr. INF
Ryan Spina
Holy Spirit
Sr. INF
Lucas DeStefano
Hammonton
Sr. SS
Frank Wright
Egg Harbor Township
Sr. INF
Wayne Hill
Millville
So. OF
Trevor Cohen
Holy Spirit
Jr. OF
Ryan Master
Atlantic City
Sr. OF
Francisco Andino
Vineland
Sr. OF
Ryan Gallagher
Middle Township
Jr. DH
Tyler Mercado
St. Joseph Academy
Fr. Utility
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 JRusso@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPress_Russo
