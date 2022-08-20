Bailey Falter stellar as Phillies split doubleheader with Mets

PHILADELPHIA — Bailey Falter threw six innings of two-hit ball, Kyle Schwarber tripled and doubled, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets 4-1 Saturday to earn a split of a day-night doubleheader.

In the opener, Starling Marte had three hits as the Mets won 8-2.

The Phillies came back in the nightcap to top the NL East-leading Mets for just the fifth time in 18 games this year. Philadelphia, holding the second spot in the wild-card race, has been outscored by New York 90-54 going into Sunday's series finale.

Falter (1-3) allowed one run in his first major league start since July 29. After a rocky first inning where he walked two, hit a batter and allowed Francisco Lindor to score on a wild pitch, he retired 16 of the next 18 hitters.

David Robertson gave up a two-out double to Jeff McNeil and walked Mark Canha before getting rookie Brett Baty on a grounder for his 17th save of the year and third since rejoining Philadelphia as part of a trade deadline deal with the Chicago Cubs.

Alec Bohm hit a two-run double that just touched the outer edge of the left-field chalk line off David Peterson (6-3) in the third.

Schwarber tripled in the eighth and scored on Rhys Hoskins' single.

In the first game, Michael Perez broke an 0-for-19 slump with a two-run single off former Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler.

Part of the Mets' success against Philadelphia is because they've excelled whn facing the Phillies' top two starters in Wheeler and Aaron Nola. In nine games against New York, the two are a combined 0-7 and the Mets have won all nine games the duo has started.

Wheeler (11-7) struggled with his control, walking four while striking out six in 5 1/3 innings. The Mets worked deep counts through the early innings and ran Wheeler's pitch count up.

Mets pitchers Trevor Williams, Seth Lugo (3-2), Joely Rodriguez, Adam Ottavino and Sam Clay held the Phillies to six hits while stranding 12 runners.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: RHP Taijuan Walker will not be the Mets starter in Sunday's series finale against the Phillies. Walker has been sidelined with back spasms and manager Buck Showalter indicated that his return to the mound could be delayed a day or two. Walker only pitched two innings in his last start on Aug. 16 before leaving the game in an eventual 5-0 loss to Atlanta.

UP NEXT

The season series will wrap up on Sunday afternoon with the Phillies sending Kyle Gibson (8-5, 4.30) to the mound against a pitcher to be announced later by New York.