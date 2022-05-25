Atlantic City grad Brett Kennedy joins Red Sox organization

Brett Kennedy is back with a major league organization.

Kennedy, a 2012 Atlantic City High School graduate who had been playing this season for the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League, had his contract purchased by the Boston Red Sox.

Ducks general manager Michael Pfaff announced the news on social media Tuesday, adding that Kennedy will report to the Red Sox's Double-A affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs.

Kennedy isn't the only local player on the Sea Dogs. Jay Groome, a 2016 Barnegat High School graduate and former first-round pick, is 1-1 with a 3.45 ERA as a starter this season.

Kennedy, who will turn 28 in August, signed with the Ducks last month. The right-handed pitcher made six starts for the Ducks, going 2-1 with a 3.03 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 32²/³ innings.

The San Diego Padres, who had selected the Brigantine resident in the 11th round of the 2015 draft, released Kennedy in September. He went 1-6 with a 6.75 ERA in six starts for the Padres in 2018.

Kennedy started the 2019 season with San Diego but suffered a right shoulder strain in March and spent time on the injured list until August. He finished that season with the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas.

Kennedy did not pitch in 2020 because COVID-19 led to the cancellation of the minor league season. He spent 2021 with three teams in the Padres' system as he dealt with more injuries prior to his release.

In 100 career minor league games (94 starts), he was 32-28 with a 4.02 ERA and 454 strikeouts in 457 innings.

