 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
MLB

Atlantic City grad Brett Kennedy joins Red Sox organization

  • 0
Rockies Padres Baseball

Former San Diego Padres pitcher Brett Kennedy works against the Colorado Rockies on Aug. 31, 2018. He went 1-6 with a 6.75 ERA in six starts for the Padres in 2018.

 Gregory Bull, Associated Press

Brett Kennedy is back with a major league organization.

Kennedy, a 2012 Atlantic City High School graduate who had been playing this season for the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League, had his contract purchased by the Boston Red Sox.

Ducks general manager Michael Pfaff announced the news on social media Tuesday, adding that Kennedy will report to the Red Sox's Double-A affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs. 

Kennedy isn't the only local player on the Sea Dogs. Jay Groome, a 2016 Barnegat High School graduate and former first-round pick, is 1-1 with a 3.45 ERA as a starter this season.

Kennedy, who will turn 28 in August, signed with the Ducks last month. The right-handed pitcher made six starts for the Ducks, going 2-1 with a 3.03 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 32²/³ innings.

The San Diego Padres, who had selected the Brigantine resident in the 11th round of the 2015 draft, released Kennedy in September. He went 1-6 with a 6.75 ERA in six starts for the Padres in 2018.

People are also reading…

Kennedy started the 2019 season with San Diego but suffered a right shoulder strain in March and spent time on the injured list until August. He finished that season with the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas.

Kennedy did not pitch in 2020 because COVID-19 led to the cancellation of the minor league season. He spent 2021 with three teams in the Padres' system as he dealt with more injuries prior to his release.

In 100 career minor league games (94 starts), he was 32-28 with a 4.02 ERA and 454 strikeouts in 457 innings.

+1 
Brett Kennedy

Kennedy

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB suspends Yankees Josh Donaldson for 'inappropriate comments'

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News