Astros' big hitters stuck in World Series skid

As for the lack of hits that counted, maybe the weather was to blame — temperatures in the 40s, misty and windy, causing frosty breaths on the field.

More likely, it was the matchup — not a single Houston hitter in the lineup had ever faced Braves starter Ian Anderson.

"Like I told you a couple days ago, when you haven't faced a guy, the nod goes to him for a while. He was effectively wild," Astros manager Dusty Baker said.

Good enough to shut down the top-hitting team in the majors this year.

Altuve, whose home run and double sparked a 7-2 win in Game 2, dropped to 2 for 13 in the series with six strikeouts. Correa is stuck at 1 for 10, and Bregman is mired at 1 for 9.

Yordan Alvarez, who pounded Boston pitching in becoming MVP of the AL Championship Series, is struggling at 1 for 8.

"Well, you count on those guys, but no one can hit all the time. You get spoiled by the fact that they're hitting almost daily. Again, I keep referring to the law of averages," Baker said. "The more those guys get out, the more they're one at-bat away from a hot streak. That's how hitters think."