Astros awaken for 7 in 9th, beat Boston 9-2 to tie ALCS 2-2

Michael Brantley hit a three-run double off Martín Pérez. Yordan Alvarez added an RBI single. Pérez's throwing error on Correa's infield single allowed a run to score, and Kyle Tucker singled in another run.

Houston has scored 36 runs with two outs in the postseason, including 18 of its 22 in this series.

"We knew with this team that we're playing we wanted to pad the lead," Baker said. "And pad the lead we did, you know what I mean? That one run might not have stood up, especially in this ballpark."

The Red Sox, who were the first team in major league history to have double-digit hits six straight times in a single postseason, had just five on Tuesday — two of them when already trailing by seven in the ninth.

Nick Pivetta allowed just one more hit after Bregman's homer before leaving with a 2-1 lead through five innings. Eovaldi took the loss, allowing four runs while getting just two outs.

Kendall Graveman, the fifth Houston pitcher, threw two scoreless innings for the win. The Astros had special praise for Cristian Javier, who pitched three scoreless innings to get them through five as Houston's bullpen delivered 7 2/3 shutout innings.

"What the relievers did today was amazing," Altuve said.