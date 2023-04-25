PHILADELPHIA — Bailey Falter summed up the Phillies' season Tuesday night.

The starting pitcher's performance was OK. That’s what the Phillies have been this season — OK.

Falter gave up four runs in six innings as the Seattle Mariners beat Philadelphia 5-3 before 42,323 fans at Citizens Bank Park.

The loss ended the Phillies' three-game winning streak and left them with an 11-13 record. Not good, not bad, just OK.

Falter started fast. He allowed just one hit through the first four innings. But Falter was eventually doomed by a pair of home runs, a solo shot by Jarred Kelenic in the fifth and a two-run homer by Teoscar Hernandez in the sixth.

“I lost the feel (in the fifth inning),” Falter said. “Gathered it and moved on from there. Couple of bad pitches and those guys capitalized on it — yet again.”

It seems as if Falter has been doomed by a couple of bad pitches in each of his five starts this season. He is 0-4 with a 4.50 ERA.

“I feel like I’m telling you guys the same (stuff) ever since the season started,” Falter said.

Does Falter feel he’s pitched better than his statistics indicate?

“I would like to think so,” he said. “In my eyes, I would say yes, but it’s not my call.”

As for the Phillies' offense, the focus was on Trea Turner, who struck out three times. Turner, who signed an 11-year, $300-million contract in the offseason, has been OK this season with a .282/.327.417 slash line. The right-handed Turner has uncharacteristically struggled against left-handed pitching with a .194 average (6 for 31).

“Not getting much to hit and trying to do a little too much,” Turner said. “You’ve got to earn those pitches and get those pitches in the zone. Right now, it’s a little bit of a battle. Everything is hitting the edge of the box, swinging at balls and taking strikes. Tough equation.”

The Phillies have been able to dismiss their meandering ways by claiming it’s early in the season. But May is almost here.

The Atlanta Braves have proved they're a team to watch with seven straight wins earlier this month.

The Mets established themselves by just completing a 10-game West Coast road trip with a 7-3 record.

It’s time for the Phillies to show baseball what they’ve got. Turner pointed out the Phillies are 6-3 in their last nine games.

“I feel like the last week or so we’ve played really good baseball,” Turner said. “It hasn’t been a seven-game win streak. It hasn’t been crazy, but we’ve been playing a little bit better. Nothing is decided in the first month.”

May, the season’s traditional second month, is five days a way.

Notes

Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez will begin his rehabilitation assignment by throwing two innings for the Double-A Reading Fightin Phils on Thursday. Suarez has yet to pitch this season because of an elbow injury. Phillies manager Rob Thomson estimated Suarez would need three or four rehabilitation starts and build up to 90 to 100 pitches before returning to the Phillies' starting rotation.