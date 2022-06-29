Are the Phillies pressing without Bryce Harper or are the Braves just that good

PHILADELPHIA - Are the Phillies pressing without Bryce Harper?

It sure seems that way.

The Phillies offense was quiet again as they lost to the Atlanta Braves 4-1 before 25,621 fans at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday night.

The Phillies (39-37) find themselves on the outskirts of the wild card playoff race. The primary reason is their struggles against the Braves and their other National League East rivals. The Phillies trail the first-place New York Mets by eight games. The Braves (44-32) are three back.

Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright shutdown the Phillies offense, holding Philadelphia to three hits and a Rhys Hoskins solo home run in seven innings.

Philadelphia is 1-2 without Harper, who underwent successful surgery to repair his fractured left thumb Wednesday morning.

The offense has struggled in both defeats.

“It’s the age-old thing,” Hoskins said. “We just have to make sure we’re not trying to do more than we’re capable of or more than the situation calls for. The big hits are coming. They always are. We just have to believe there’s way more coming.”

But is that easier said than done without Harper in the lineup for what is hoped to only be the next six to eight weeks.

“We have to remind ourselves we can’t replace him,” Hoskins said. “There’s no replacing him, that's the type of player he is. But we don’t have to replace him. If we all step up incrementally a little bit or just be ourselves …. We’ll miss him. Any team would miss him. But it doesn’t mean that we can’t get to where we want to go with the guys in that are in this room if we commit to being ourselves.”

The hits had better come quick for two Phillies in particular. Nick Castellanos was 0 for 4. He is batting .212 (21 for 99) with no home runs and nine RBIs this month. Mickey Moniak was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts. He is batting .160 (4 for 25) with nine strikeouts in June.

Phillies starter Ranger Suarez early matched Wright. He threw a career-high 110 pitches. With two outs in the seventh inning, the Phillies trailed 2-1. Braves third baseman Austin Riley hit a solo home run on pitch 107 to make it 3-1 Atlanta. Phil Gosselin followed with a single and Thomson pulled Suarez from the game. Gosselin later scored when Michael Harris II singled off Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado.

Wednesday’s loss continued what so far has been a season of futility against the NL East for the Phillies.

Philadelphia is 12-18 in the division. Meanwhile, the Mets are 24-9. The Braves are 15-10. The Phillies host the Braves in the finale of the three-game series 6:05 p.m. Thursday.

“They have a pretty good team,” Suarez said of the Braves. “We’re going to keep battling. We know we have a good team too. It’s just a matter of going out there and winning games against teams like this.”

EXTRA INNINGS: Phillies reliever Mark Appel made his big league debut in the ninth inning, striking out one and allowing one hit and no runs. The Houston Astros selected Appel with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 draft.

