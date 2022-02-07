APNewsBreak: MLB, players stop drug testing during lockout

Players blame owners for instituting the lockout. The guide acknowledges what Commissioner Rob Manfred has said, that MLB thinks the timing of a lockout that starts during the offseason is more beneficial to clubs that a late-season strike, such as the August walkout in 1994.

"In recent years, work stoppages in other pro sports (NFL, NHL, NBA) have all been lockouts," the guide said. "Ultimately, owners would prefer to choose the timing of a work stoppage and attempt to do so when it is most advantageous to them. Management does not want players to have the opportunity to go on strike during the middle of the season, or in advance of the playoffs, when it would be most damaging to the clubs."

The guide says health benefits for players who were on 40-man rosters at any point during the 2021 season will have coverage until the 2022 season is scheduled to start. At that point, "the PA will ensure your health coverage remains intact."

The union has started making $5,000 stipends available to players from money it has saved. The guide points to similar types of payments in the past but points out "even if the executive board authorizes financial assistance to players, be aware that the amount of any assistance will be far less than the player's contract salary."

