Angels' Trout not giving up on 2021 return from calf injury

CLEVELAND — Mike Trout says he is still aiming to return to the Los Angeles Angels lineup this season despite a lengthy and frustrating recovery from a calf injury that has sidelined him since May 17.

The three-time AL MVP said Saturday before a game in Cleveland that he hasn't given any thought to shutting down for the year.

“I'm just trying to get back,” said Trout, a 2009 Millville High School graduate. “Obviously, we're running out of time here, but my main focus is to get back on the field no matter when it is.”

The center fielder said he thought he'd already be back after injuring his right calf running the bases May 17.

“It’s one of the hardest things I’ve been through in my career,” Trout said. “I’ve been through some injuries, but this thing is tough. I never realized how much I use my calf.”

“I’m feeling better,” he added. “I’ve been doing a lot lately, seems like every other day, every two days, doing a bunch of baseball activities. The biggest thing is recovering. I do a lot of work during the day and try to recover quicker the next day because the next day I’m pretty sore.”