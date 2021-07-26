Andrew McCutchen's home run gives Phillies win and Dave Dombrowski motivation to make a deal

There was a sense of fun in the ballpark Monday. The auxiliary scoreboards down the right and left field lines kept track of the number of hot dogs the crowd ate. Many fans stayed until the end and had their faith and taste buds rewarded.

For the fun to continue, Dombrowksi, the Phillies president of baseball operations, should be on the phone trying to make a deal for pitching before Friday’s trade deadline.

It seems the Phillies are always dealing with a pitching issue and that needs to be fixed.

On Monday, starter Spencer Howard threw 35 pitches and allowed just one hit and no run in the first three innings.

But in the fourth a callus over a blister on the middle finger of his right hand ripped off.

Howard faced six hitters in the fourth and gave up five hits, including back-to-back triples to Josh Bell and Josh Harrison.

After a Gerardo Parra single on a 92.1 mph fastball, Girardi walked to the mound with trainer Paul Buchheit and pulled Howard from the game because of the finger issue. Howard said he should bee able to make his next start Saturday.

“It’s frustrating,” he said. “I just have to take my victories where I can get them. The first three innings felt pretty good.”