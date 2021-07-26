 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Andrew McCutchen's home run gives Phillies win and Dave Dombrowski motivation to make a deal
0 comments

Andrew McCutchen's home run gives Phillies win and Dave Dombrowski motivation to make a deal

{{featured_button_text}}
Realmuto's big day helps Phils take care of Marlins

Philadelphia Phillies ' Andrew McCutchen celebrates after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Philadelphia.

 Laurence Kesterson

PHILADELPHIA – Andrew McCutchen came through for the Phillies on Monday night.

Now, it’s Dave Dombrowski’s turn.

McCutchen’s three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth gave Philadelphia a walk-off 6-5 win over the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies (50-49) trail the first-place New York Mets (53-45) by 3.5 games in the National League East.

As McCutchen circled the bases, the crowd of 23,265, fueled by more than 30,000 hots dogs consumed on Dollar Dog Night, cheered and forgot about the team’s seemingly never-ending misfortune on the mound or shoddy defense.

With the win, Philadelphia once again demonstrated its resiliency. The Phillies trailed 4-0 after four innings Monday.

“We know what we’re capable of doing,” McCutchen said. It doesn’t matter to us what the score is. We never felt like we were out of it. It was great the way it ended.”

The Phillies began the ninth down two runs. Jean Segura led off with a double and Harper followed with a one-out walk.

McCutchen then lined the first pitch he saw – a fastball from Nationals closer Brad Hand, 366 feet into the right field stands for the winning home run.

“He threw it right where I could hit,” McCutchen said. “It definitely felt good on that moment being able to come through.”

There was a sense of fun in the ballpark Monday. The auxiliary scoreboards down the right and left field lines kept track of the number of hot dogs the crowd ate. Many fans stayed until the end and had their faith and taste buds rewarded.

For the fun to continue, Dombrowksi, the Phillies president of baseball operations, should be on the phone trying to make a deal for pitching before Friday’s trade deadline.

It seems the Phillies are always dealing with a pitching issue and that needs to be fixed.

On Monday, starter Spencer Howard threw 35 pitches and allowed just one hit and no run in the first three innings.

But in the fourth a callus over a blister on the middle finger of his right hand ripped off.

Howard faced six hitters in the fourth and gave up five hits, including back-to-back triples to Josh Bell and Josh Harrison.

After a Gerardo Parra single on a 92.1 mph fastball, Girardi walked to the mound with trainer Paul Buchheit and pulled Howard from the game because of the finger issue. Howard said he should bee able to make his next start Saturday.

“It’s frustrating,” he said. “I just have to take my victories where I can get them. The first three innings felt pretty good.”

Howard’s middle finger wasn’t the only pitching problem for the Phillies on Monday.

Before the game, manager Joe Girardi said starter Zach Eflin (knee trouble) will not be ready to come off the 10-day injured list at the end of this week.

The Phillies with their determination have earned the right to be buyers at the deadline. Once down 4-0, they could have faded away. Instead, Rhys Hoskins began the comeback with a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth.

“We know we can win with what we have in that clubhouse,” McCutchen said. “If we do get an addition, it’s only going to make us better.”

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Was the Brewers-White Sox series a preview of the 2021 World Series?

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News