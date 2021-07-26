Andrew McCutchen's home run gives Phillies win and Dave Dombrowski motivation to make a deal

PHILADELPHIA – Andrew McCutchen came through for the Phillies on Monday night.
Now, it’s Dave Dombrowski’s turn.
McCutchen’s three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth gave Philadelphia a walk-off 6-5 win over the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies (50-49) trail the first-place New York Mets (53-45) by 3.5 games in the National League East.
As McCutchen circled the bases, the crowd of 23,265, fueled by more than 30,000 hots dogs consumed on Dollar Dog Night, cheered and forgot about the team’s seemingly never-ending misfortune on the mound or shoddy defense.
With the win, Philadelphia once again demonstrated its resiliency. The Phillies trailed 4-0 after four innings Monday.
“We know what we’re capable of doing,” McCutchen said. It doesn’t matter to us what the score is. We never felt like we were out of it. It was great the way it ended.”
The Phillies began the ninth down two runs. Jean Segura led off with a double and Harper followed with a one-out walk.
McCutchen then lined the first pitch he saw – a fastball from Nationals closer Brad Hand, 366 feet into the right field stands for the winning home run.
“He threw it right where I could hit,” McCutchen said. “It definitely felt good on that moment being able to come through.”
There was a sense of fun in the ballpark Monday. The auxiliary scoreboards down the right and left field lines kept track of the number of hot dogs the crowd ate. Many fans stayed until the end and had their faith and taste buds rewarded.
For the fun to continue, Dombrowksi, the Phillies president of baseball operations, should be on the phone trying to make a deal for pitching before Friday’s trade deadline.
It seems the Phillies are always dealing with a pitching issue and that needs to be fixed.
On Monday, starter Spencer Howard threw 35 pitches and allowed just one hit and no run in the first three innings.
But in the fourth a callus over a blister on the middle finger of his right hand ripped off.
Howard faced six hitters in the fourth and gave up five hits, including back-to-back triples to Josh Bell and Josh Harrison.
After a Gerardo Parra single on a 92.1 mph fastball, Girardi walked to the mound with trainer Paul Buchheit and pulled Howard from the game because of the finger issue. Howard said he should bee able to make his next start Saturday.
“It’s frustrating,” he said. “I just have to take my victories where I can get them. The first three innings felt pretty good.”
Howard’s middle finger wasn’t the only pitching problem for the Phillies on Monday.
Before the game, manager Joe Girardi said starter Zach Eflin (knee trouble) will not be ready to come off the 10-day injured list at the end of this week.
The Phillies with their determination have earned the right to be buyers at the deadline. Once down 4-0, they could have faded away. Instead, Rhys Hoskins began the comeback with a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth.
“We know we can win with what we have in that clubhouse,” McCutchen said. “If we do get an addition, it’s only going to make us better.”
