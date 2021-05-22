Alex Bohm's poor defense at third base is an issue for the Phillies

“I think there’s frustration in the young man on both sides of the baseball,” Girardi said. “I think you have to learn how to handle each one of them separately and continue to work. He works his butt off. He really does. But sometimes things can snowball a little bit before they get better. We have to get him to come out of it.”

Bohm, 24, is one of the Phillies top young players. He needs to be in the lineup, but where?

There is no designated hitter in the National League this season. Bohm could play first base, but that’s where Hoskins, himself a defensive liability, plays.

Do the Phillies keep trotting Bohm out to third base, hope he improves and hold their breath every time a ball is hit in his direction?

Or do they find alternate solution?

To be fair, there is no replacement for Bohm readily apparent.

And if he hits as he did last year, his errors will become more palatable. One hot streak, and few will talk about Bohm’s defense.

Girardi said Saturday afternoon that Bohm hasn’t had much luck lately. For example, Bohm hit a line drive with an exit velocity of 101.2 mph right at first baseman Danny Santana on Friday night.