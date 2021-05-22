Alex Bohm's poor defense at third base is an issue for the Phillies

PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies face a dilemma.
In his brief big league career, Alec Bohm has shown plenty of potential as a hitter.
But as a third baseman, not so much.
Bohm committed two throwing errors in an 11-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox before 15,279 fans at Citizens Bank Park on Friday night. The Phillies (22-23) began Saturday with three straight defeats and losses in five of their last six games. Philadelphia hosted Boston on Saturday night in the second of a three-game series. Bohm was not in the lineup.
“We’re just giving him a day off,” Girardi said Saturday afternoon. “He’ll be back in there (Sunday).”
Poor defense is a big reason for the Phillies’ recent downward spiral.
“It’s frustrating. It’s really frustrating,” Girardi said after Friday’s loss. “I believe we’re better than what we’re playing. We work on it every day and do things every day. It’s frustrating for everyone involved.”
Bohm has committed seven errors this season. There have been numerous other plays he has not made.
His first throwing error Friday was the more costly of his two miscues. It came in the top of the fifth Friday with the Red Sox up 3-2 and runners on first and second.
Xander Bogaerts lined a two-out single to left field. Bohm cut off the throw from outfielder Andrew McCutchen. That was his first mistake. If he let it go, there was a chance runner Alex Verdugo would have been out at the plate.
“I think there (was) a play at the plate,” Girardi said. “It’s something we will take care of.”
Once he caught the ball, Bohm faced a decision. He still could have tried to throw Verdugo out at the plate. But instead, Bohm noticed runner J.D. Martinez making a wide turn at second base.
Bohm threw behind Martinez. A decent throw and Martinez was an easy out to end the inning.
But Bohm threw wide. The ball deflected off the glove of second baseman Jean Segura and rolled in short center field. For some reason, Segura remained sprawled on the infield dirt as first baseman Rhys Hoskins chased the ball down. Martinez scored to make it 5-2 Boston. The fans booed.
Unfortunately for Bohm, the play epitomized his recent defensive performance.
Bohm impressed last season as a rookie with batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage slash line of .338/.400/.481.
But in addition to his fielding woes, he’s also struggling at the plate this season. He went 2 for 4 Friday but began Saturday with a slash line of .225/.254/.337.
“I think there’s frustration in the young man on both sides of the baseball,” Girardi said. “I think you have to learn how to handle each one of them separately and continue to work. He works his butt off. He really does. But sometimes things can snowball a little bit before they get better. We have to get him to come out of it.”
Bohm, 24, is one of the Phillies top young players. He needs to be in the lineup, but where?
There is no designated hitter in the National League this season. Bohm could play first base, but that’s where Hoskins, himself a defensive liability, plays.
Do the Phillies keep trotting Bohm out to third base, hope he improves and hold their breath every time a ball is hit in his direction?
Or do they find alternate solution?
To be fair, there is no replacement for Bohm readily apparent.
And if he hits as he did last year, his errors will become more palatable. One hot streak, and few will talk about Bohm’s defense.
Girardi said Saturday afternoon that Bohm hasn’t had much luck lately. For example, Bohm hit a line drive with an exit velocity of 101.2 mph right at first baseman Danny Santana on Friday night.
“The kid has always been a fighter,” Girardi said. “I think every player goes through this. If (a player) isn’t frustrated, I would probably worry more in a sense. He’s going to come out of this. It’s not like he’s not hitting the ball hard. If you’re hitting the ball, I’m going to take my chances.”
