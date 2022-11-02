Alec Bohm's season of growth helps make the Phillies a playoff winner

PHILADELPHIA - Everyone has the occasional bad at work.

For Alec Bohm, that day was April 11.

The Phillies third baseman made three errors in a 5-4 win over the New York Mets.

He was caught on video telling Phillie shortstop Didi Gregorius, “I hate this (expletive) place.”

Since then, Bohm’s story has been one of redemption and growth. He just might personify the Phillies improbable playoff run. Bohm’s solo home run helped lead the Phillies to a 7-0 Game 3 win over the Houston Astros and a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven World Series on Tuesday night. Game 4 was scheduled for Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park.

“A lot of people have had my back and I'm thankful for all of them,” Bohm said. “All the guys in the clubhouse, staff, fans, everybody's had my back, so just really appreciative of that.”

Back on April 11, Bohm appeared to be at the crossroads. The Phillies drafted him with the third overall pick in the 2018 draft. He batted .338 as a rookie in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and finished tied for second in the National League Rookie of the Year race.

But 2021 was a struggle. He batted .247 and led the NL with 15 errors at third base. Bohm was sent back to Triple-A in August.

He seemed to be another Phillies high draft pick destined for failure.

“Sometimes in this game you have to fail to figure out how to get out of that,” first baseman Rhys Hoskins said. “This is a guy who never failed. He was always the best all the way up through the minor leagues and his first year in the big leagues, he’s second in Rookie of the Year. Sometimes you have to fail to know how to pick yourself back up. He’s obviously figured out how to do that.”

Bohm couldn’t have handled his defensive struggles or his infamous quote any better. He immediately took responsibility for saying what he did after the game. The next night the fans gave him a standing ovation.

Since that night, he's worked countless hours with Phillies infield coach Bobby Dickerson to improve his fielding. Bohm still has shaky moments at third but he’s developed into a solid defender.

His bat has also improved. Bohm had a batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage slash line of .280/.315/.398 this season. He hit 13 home runs and knocked in 72 runs.

He began Wednesday batting .273 (3 for 11) with a home run and three RBIs in the World Series. His six extra-base hits through Game 3 of the World Series this postseason are the most by any Phillies third baseman in playoff history. His home run Tuesday night was the 1,000th hit in World Series history.

“We all grew up watching the World Series and doing all that,” Bohm said. “Just to even be here is a pretty cool thing. To be a small part of history is, again, pretty special.”

All that success came in large part because of how Bohm dealt with April 11. In essence that night freed him from a fear of failure.

“I messed up about as bad as you can mess up,” he said. “So, I've done it before. I mean, the ball's going to get hit at me, I'm either going to make the play or I'm not. I'm not going to sit over here and sweat about it and be out in the field worried about it.”

As for the quote Bohm uttered on April 11, Hoskins said it’s “still famous.”

But through his play, Bohm has given it a different context and meaning.

Instead of an expression of frustration, it can now be seen as a symbol of perseverance.

And Bohm has updated it.

Several times during Phillies postseason celebrations, he has looked into the camera and said, “I love this place.”