Alec Bohm leads Phillies to win; Good teams win games like the Phillies did Sunday

PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies rewarded the fans in attendance Sunday night.

You have to be a diehard to attend a baseball game on the first Sunday of the NFL season.

You have to be an especially crazed baseball fan to sit through the longest in-game rain delay in Phillies history.

Those who came out to Citizens Bank Park and stayed to the end saw a stirring Phillies win.

Alec Bohm’s two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh propelled Philadelphia to a come-from-behind 7-5 win over the Washington Nationals before an announced crowd of 23,802. The Phillies (78-62) lead the Milwaukee Brewers (75-66) by 3.5 games in the race for the final National League wild-card spot. Philadelphia is 1.5 ahead of the San Diego Padres (77-64) in the race for the NL’s second wild card.

“It’s a sprint,” first baseman Rhys Hoskins said. “We have 22 (games) left. Shoot, what more could you ask for as a competitor? This is going to be as competitive as they get. The whole group in here is pretty excited.”

Sunday was the type of wacky win and marathon day that good teams look back on with fondness at the end of the season. The time of the game plus the delay was 7 hours, 5 minutes.

It began to rain again toward the end of the game, and few fans were left when reliever David Robertson struck out Nationals hitter Nelson Cruz swinging at a knuckle curve for the final out.

The game resembled the contests played in the early part of the pandemic when no or few fans were allowed to attend.

Those who stayed not only got to see a Phillies win, but also got to clean up on foul balls that ricocheted off empty seats.

“It was a huge win,” interim manager Rob Thomson said. “Especially when we got down. We just kept battling and came back. Then they took the lead again and we came back. We took over. Just an all-around great effort.”

For awhile, it seemed the weather had conspired against the Phillies.

The game began at 1:05 p.m. But the rain came about an hour later. The downpour limited starting pitcher Aaron Nola to just two innings and the Phillies leading 1-0.

The tarp was put on the field in the top of the third, and the delay lasted 3 hours, 36 minutes with the game resuming at 5:37 p.m. It was the longest rain delay for the Phillies in the middle of a game and their longest delay ever at home.

Not surprisingly, neither starting pitcher — Nola and Anibal Sanchez of the Nationals — returned.

Once play resumed, the Nationals quickly got four runs off Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez, who was pitching for the first time in nine days, to take a 4-1 lead after four innings.

“How do you stay locked in for three and a half hours?" Rhys Hoskins said. "The short answer is: You don’t."

But the Phillies found themselves and rallied.

Hoskins (2 for 3 with four RBIs) tied the game with a three-run home run in the fifth inning and at five with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth.

Bohm’s home run gave the Phillies the lead for good. He hit a sinker from Nationals reliever Kyle Finnegan 362 feet into the first few rows of the right field stands.

Seranthony Dominguez and Robertson came out of the bullpen to protect the lead.

Dominguez, who was activated from the injured list Sunday morning, hadn’t pitched since Aug. 17 because of right triceps tendinitis

He retired all three hitters he faced in the eighth inning with a sinker and four-seam fastball that both averaged a little more than 98 mph.

With the victory, Philadelphia has won 21 of 23 games against the Nationals dating to July 29, 2021.

The Phillies finished the home stand 5-1. They will now begin maybe the most pivotal part of their season.

After three games in Miami against the Marlins (57-82) starting Tuesday, Philadelphia will play nine straight games against the Atlanta Braves (87-53) and Toronto Blue Jays. That is a stretch that will go a long way toward determining if Philadelphia makes the postseason for the first time since 2011.

“We know it’s there,” Hoskins said of a playoff berth. “We can feel it. But we need to win games. We have to win as many games as we can before we get there.”