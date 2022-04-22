Alec Bohm continues whirl wind month with big hit to propel Phillies to win

PHILADELPHIA – Alec Bohm’s is quickly becoming a Phillies folk hero.

The third baseman’s two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning propelled the Phillies to a 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers before 29,285 fans at Citizens Bank Park on Friday night.

It was the latest big hit for Bohm in what has been a whirlwind month.

“Sometimes you have to get knocked down a little bit and figure out how to get back up,” Manager Joe Girardi said of Bohm. “He’s playing really well on both sides of the ball. I give him a lot of credit for how he’s gone about his business, waited for his turn and took advantage of it.”

The fans roared after Bohm’s single. He pumped his fist at first base.

Earlier this month the scene was completely different. Bohm heard boos from the fans after committing three throwing errors in an April 11 loss to the New York Mets.

He was caught on video saying, “I (expletive) hate this place.”

But he apologized after the game and received a standing ovation the next night.

Ever since then, he’s been one of the Phillies most productive hitters. Friday was Bohm’s fourth straight start at third base. He went 7 for 16 with six RBIs on the just completed road trip. He’s batting .440 (11 for 25) with one home run and nine RBIs this season.

“It’s been eventful for sure,” Bohm said. “But it’s been great. It’s been a lot of fun. I sure wish we could have won a few more games in that span, but we’re getting going here."

Bohm, 25, showed promise as a rookie in 2020 with a .338 batting average and a .400 on-base percentage. But he struggled last year, batting .247 with a .324 slugging percentage. His defense also deteriorated with 15 errors. Bohm was optioned back to the minor leagues in August. There was a debate this spring training over whether he would even make the team.

Bohm’s hit rescued what could have been a frustrating night for the Phillies.

They trailed 2-1 heading to the bottom of the eighth. Philadelphia loaded the bases on consecutive singles from Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto.

After a Kyle Schwarber strikeout, Bohm stepped to the plate.

He hit a 2-2 fastball from Milwaukee reliever Brad Boxberger on the ground just past a diving Brewers second baseman Keston Hiura into right field to knock in two runs and give Philadelphia a 3-2 lead.

“I just tried to do what the guys in front of me did,” he said. “Putting together a good at-bat. It was one after another after another in the eighth inning. Keeping the line moving, that was my plan there."

Bohm also contributed defensively. He made a nifty play on a short-hop groundball to get a force at third base and end the first inning with the Brewers not scoring despite loading the bases with no outs.

“At the end of the day,” Bohm said, “my thought on (the first inning play) is just doing my job The ball is hit my way go catch it. Nothing more. Noting less than that.”

The Phillies (6-8) have won two straight. The current seven-game home stand will continue with a 4:05 p.m. Saturday game against the Brewers.

April isn’t over but the Phillies need some wins at Citizens Bank Park to shakeout of their early-season doldrums.

The Bohm has managed his struggles has earned him the admiration of his teammates.

“He’s been great all year for us,” Harper said of Bohm. “He’s having really professional at-bats. He’s coming in every day ready to play no matter where he’s at. He’s been a great teammate. We just want him to be Bohm, be himself.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.